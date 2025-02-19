The NNPC Limited has debunked claims of substandard petrol in Nigeria in response to a viral video comparing NNPC's petrol with Dangote's

The video alleged that petrol from NNPC retail stations burns faster than Dangote petroleum refinery product sold by MRS

These claims from the video have also been dismissed by the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has dismissed reports about sub-standard Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, in the country.

Kyari told journalists during the 60th Nigeria Mining & Geosciences Society (NMGS) conference in Abuja that the reports of substandard petrol are unfortunate drama and bad marketing practices.

He stressed that NNPC and, indeed, the country do not have any issues with petrol quality, Vanguard reports.

Kyari stated:

“The talk around fuel quality is unfortunate and a very bad marketing practice. It’s all drama and entertainment and as we know, drama has a way of entertaining the people."

He stressed that petrol has quality standards which are obtainable in every country,y and there are no two countries that have the same standards.

NNPC explains petrol quality in Nigeria

NNPC explained that in Europe, oxygenate (a fuel additive) has to be introduced into PMS otherwise, it will solidify the tank in people’s cars.

But if the same fuel additive is introduced into cars in Nigeria, it turns to water once it comes into contact with air.

What is required by law to be introduced in one country is also required by law not to be introduced in another country.

He added that in the case of Nigeria, the country has standard regulatory agencies such as the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA), whose job is to ensure that every product that comes into this country meets the required products specifications and standards.

Kyari continued:

“I believe these regulatory agencies are doing their job. They have not come back to tell anyone that we have substandard products in the country."

NNPC takes legal action

Meanwhile, NNPC has announced that it has taken the necessary legal and security steps to ensure that people (behind such videos) don’t mess up the country.

He said the implications of such acts are not only on NNPC Ltd anymore but more about messing up the whole country.

Kyari, who maintained that people can have their frustrations, cautioned that falsehood should never be extended into business.

The GCEO also debunked reports claiming that NNPC Ltd imported 200 million litres of fuel in February this year.

He stated:

“These are just lies, because we didn’t even import products within that window that the report was published. All the mischief about aligning this fictitious importation with the so-called low-quality fuel are just baseless."

He explained that importation is a normal practice in the Industry, as every country imports petroleum products, including the United States.

He said Nigeria has supplied petroleum products to countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which doesn’t mean that there are no refineries in those countries.

Nigerians rush to buy Dangote petrol

Legit.ng revealed that Nigerians have reportedly queued up at the MRS petrol stations in Lagos after a viral video surfaced alleging that Dangote Petrol has a low burn rate and is cheaper than the ones sold by the NNPC.

Another video shows long queues, and the recording says that despite no petrol scarcity, Nigerians have thronged to the MRS filling stations selling Dangote petrol as a result of a video comparing fuel from the mega refinery and that of the state oil firm.

However, a price difference could be a factor as MRS sells at N925 while NNPC sells at N945 per litre.

