The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has denied reports of selling a substandard petrol

The company disclosed that a viral video showing its petrol with a higher burn rate than the Dangote fuel was false

The company threatened to take legal action against individuals and groups trying to destroy its reputation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has debunked claims that it sells substandard petrol with a high burn rate.

The company disclosed this on Saturday, February 15, 2025, through its spokesman, Olufemi Soneye.

Content creator compares Dangote and NNPC fuel

The national oil firm said it was reacting to a viral video showing that the Dangote petrol lasts longer.

According to the viral video seen by Legit.ng, a content creator compared petrol bought from the Dangote Refinery and an NNPC retail outlet.

The content creator claimed in the video that he bought two brand-new generating sets for the experiment.

He poured the same quantity of petrol from the Dangote Refinery and NNPC fuel, which he bought from MRS, which sells Dangote petrol and NNPC fuel at varying prices.

He poured the fuel into the two generating sets. The one running with NNPC fuel finished in 17 minutes, while the one with Dangote petrol lasted about 33 minutes.

He disclosed that despite the NNPC fuel selling higher than at N945 per litre and Dangote’s N925, NNPC fuel has a higher burn rate.

NNPC threatens legal action

However, the NNPC said it strongly refutes the false and misleading allegations in the video.

NNPC said:

“This assertion is baseless and entirely unfounded, originating from unverified and amateur research that lacks credibility, accuracy, and professional oversight,” the statement said.

The state oil firm disclosed that its fuel is carefully produced with the best compositions to ensure optimal efficiency, durability, and environmental sustainability for consumers.

Also, the company emphasised that a significant part of the PMS sold at its retail outlets was purchased from the Dangote refinery.

“Dangote Refinery adheres to strict industry standards, guaranteeing the quality of petroleum products supplied to our consumers, ” NNPC said.

The NNPC statement said the video represents another attempt by saboteurs to misinform the public and destroy its reputation.

NNPC asks Nigerians to ignore the video

It threatened to take legal action in the future against individuals or groups that intentionally spread misinformation about its brand and operations.

“Those engaged in such malicious activities will be held fully accountable under the law,” NNPC stressed.

The Nigeria-owned oil company asked the public to disregard such content and depend on verified sources for accurate information as it remains committed to its mission of ensuring fuel availability, affordability and quality for all Nigerians.

Nigerians commend Dangote petrol burn rate

A previous report by Legit.ng revealed that the quality of refined petroleum products sold at MRS Oil Plc filling stations nationwide and sourced from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery was commended by Nigerians.

They gave special recognition to its fuel's remarkable burn rate and longer burn rate compared to other petroleum products sold by other oil companies and imported into the country.

Nigerians compare burn rates

The Dangote refinery had announced that it would be partnering with MRS Petrol Station to offer gasoline at N890 per litre from its retail locations across the country.

It stated that the goal of the agreement is to guarantee that the final customers receive this price decrease.

Markers rush to lift Dangote petrol at a reduced price

Legit.ng earlier reported that oil marketers have struck a deal with the Dangote Refinery to supply at least 28 million litres of petrol daily for six months for domestic consumption.

The development came amid an announcement by the refinery that it had slashed the ex-depot petrol price from N990 per litre to N970, saying it was a way of appreciating Nigerians.

A stakeholders’ meeting at the weekend in Abuja resolved that petroleum products marketers will cease petrol imports.

