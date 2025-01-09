Nigerians praised the quality of refined petroleum products obtained from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery

They specifically acknowledged its fuel's exceptional burn rate and extended lifespan in comparison to others

The recent discovery, according to an oil and gas specialist, only serves to highlight the importance of quality

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The quality of refined petroleum products provided at MRS Oil Plc filling stations nationwide and sourced from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery was commended by Nigerians.

Some Nigerians blamed NNPCL for misleading Nigerians and bringing inferior petroleum into the nation. Photo Credit: Dangote, Contributor

Source: Getty Images

They gave special recognition to its fuel's remarkable burn rate and longer lifespan when compared to other goods sold by other companies and imported into the nation.

The incapacity of a full tank to endure for a week of commuting to and from the office has been the main source of driver complaints up to this point, with opinions differing according to the age of the vehicle.

Some contend that the cost of N10,000 for petrol barely covers the commute from home to work.

In addition to expressing happiness with getting value for their money, drivers blasted the NNPCL for misleading Nigerians and bringing inferior petroleum into the nation.

The Dangote refinery announced two weeks ago that it would be partnering with MRS Petrol Station to offer gasoline at N935 per liter from its retail locations across the country. It stated that the goal of the agreement is to guarantee that the final customers receive this price decrease.

The national oil company was forced to lower its gasoline price to N899 per litre as a result of the development, which set off a pricing war in the downstream sector.

How Nigerians react

@Uncle Dips, who started the discussion on the topic on the platform X (previously Twitter), stated that despite traveling 110 kilometers, his Ford car has only consumed 25% of its fuel.

He said,

“The last fuel I bought from MRS has done almost 100km already and the tank is still three-quarter full. For a Ford that is normally a guzzler, this is a big deal. I’m happy and sad at the same time!”

@Mo_AlsaudHD said,

“I filled up my Corolla then traveled down to seme border from Ikeja and back with full ac and it’s still not on half tank. if not that I know my car I would have taken it to mechanic.”

@doctokwus said,

“Where is the concrete study that shows these assertions? Let it be scientifically proven with facts and figures and not based on individuals belief. No one should come tomorrow and start complaining.If former fuels sold were that bad,we weren't engines "knocking"

@olumax3028 said,

“Bought 40k in my car at MRS and went for a 2 hours trip. Normally I'll have to top it on my way back but surprisingly, I still have fuel when I parked at home and I didn't top up on my way back. I don't even want to talk about the smooth sound of my engine!”

@valardohareis wrote,

Do Nigerians know fuel has quality? There’s leaded and unleaded fuel, I think the latter costs more than the other in the US, but here in Nigeria we just buy anything for same price, they don’t even let us know if it’s leaded or unleaded

@christucor said,

“Dangote has the best fuel Petrol/Diesel. Use MRS fuel and testify the difference. These other guys add and mix additives to make it burn faster. Dem don dey run us street since God knows when.”

@Joseph_AYisa noted,

"I can absolutely relate! Did a journey of almost 400km on approximately 22 liters of fuel from MRS."

Reacting, an oil and gas expert, Kelvin Emmanuel told Punch that the new finding only proves that quality matters.

He said,

“Nigerians are now realizing that my crusade since last year on quality specifications is not for nothing.”

Aliko Dangote explains decision to reduce petrol price

Legit.ng reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, said that the recent reduction in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, to N899.50 per litre at the Dangote refinery’s loading gantry was primarily driven by market dynamics.

On December 19, the Dangote refinery reduced its ex-depot petrol price from N970 to N899.50 per litre, which led to competition within the downstream sector.

Additionally, Dangote Industries announced a partnership with MRS Petrol stations to sell petrol at N935 per litre across its retail outlets nationwide, earning praise from Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng