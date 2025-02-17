The Dangote Refinery has replied to the NNPC over a video allegedly showing fuel bought from the refinery being adulterated

An official at Dangote Refinery disclosed that every Nigerian is aware of the quality of the Dangote petrol and has commended it

The official said the NNPC was trying to malign the refinery by dragging the viral video showing the burn rates of petrol from the two companies

Officials of the mega Dangote Refinery have disclosed that the alleged adulterated fuel with high burn rates was allegedly bought from the retail outlets belonging to Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The refinery’s official disclosed that Nigerians have commended the quality of PMS from the Lekki-based refinery due to its low burn rates.

Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and NNPC GCEO, Mele Kyari. Nigerian oil giants trade words over alleged bad fuel. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Video shows burn rates of Dangote and NNPC fuel

On Saturday, February 15, 2025, the state oil firm refuted claims that it sells adulterated petrol with a high burn rate.

A viral video seen by Legit.ng surfaced online with a content creator claiming that he bought Dangote Petrol from the MRS filling station at N925 and the same quantity from NNPC retail out at N945 per litre,

He poured the fuel into two separate generators, with the NNPC fuel burning off after 17 minutes and the Dangote petrol allegedly lasting about 33 minutes longer.

However, the NNPC said it purchased a bulk part of its PMS from the Dangote Refinery.

The statement by NNPC spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, said the video was misleading and baseless, saying the research was amateur and lacked credibility, accuracy and professional oversight, Legit.ng reported.

The national oil firm said its fuel is carefully produced with one of the best compositions to ensure optimal efficiency, and environmental sustainability by consumers.

NNPC said:

“We will not tolerate deliberate misinformation designed to undermine our operations and mislead Nigerians.

“Henceforth, NNPC Ltd will take firm legal action against individuals or groups who intentionally spread falsehoods about our brand and operations. Those engaged in such malicious activities will be held fully accountable under the law.”

Dangote Refinery replies to NNPC

Meanwhile, Punch quoted a source from the Dangote Refinery as saying that the facility is wondering why the state-owned oil company would deliberately involve it in the issue.

The official reportedly said that not all NNPC fuel is from the refinery, especially since the oil company still imports fuel despite having functional refineries.

He stated that the NNPC is playing games by saying the fuel is from the Dangote plant.

Dangote refinery breaks new record

Legit.ng reported that the mega Dangote Refinery has exported two consignments of jet fuel to Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest energy company valued at $1.92 trillion.

The move establishes Dangote Refinery as a global leader in the energy business.

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, disclosed this to the Nigerian Economic Group (NESG) directors during the facility’s tour on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, saying the refinery is making giant strides.

