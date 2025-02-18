The mega Dangote Refinery has reportedly begun producing European standard diesel with low sulphur content

Sources reportedly said the Euro-5 standard is an EU emission standard which limits pollutants in diesel and fuel

Already the plant has set the end of February to achieve the new standard as it currently produces 10ppm

Dangote Refinery has started producing Euro-5 standard diesel as it plans to cut the sulphur content of its petrol by the end of February 2025.

A report by Argus Media cited insider sources as saying that the Euro 5 standard is a European emissions standard, setting the limits on pollutants in diesel fuel, specifically sulphur.

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote's refinery sets a February date to hit Euro-5 standard in diesel refining. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Dangote Refinery prepares for the EU market

It represents an important reduction in sulphur content relative to previous standards, creating a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative for diesel engines.

Under the standard, sulphur levels are capped at 10 parts per million (PPM).

The report disclosed that Dangote sulphur content ranges between 2ppm and 3ppm, lower than its previous 10ppm.

Dangote Refinery to reach full refining capacity

Also, the $20 billion mega refinery expects to begin producing 10ppm petrol at the end of February to ensure its road fuels align with Euro-5 emission standards.

According to marketers, the facility presently produces 50ppm petrol.

Legit.ng reports that the vice president of Dangote Industries Limited, Edwin Devakumar disclosed that the plant is poised to reach a full refining capacity of 650,000bpd by February.

Edwin said the mega facility already achieved 85% capacity at the end of January.

Dangote refinery tangos with NNPC

The development came after officials of the mega Dangote Refinery reportedly disclosed that the alleged adulterated fuel with high burn rates was allegedly bought from the retail outlets belonging to Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The refinery’s official disclosed that Nigerians have commended the quality of PMS from the Lekki-based refinery due to its low burn rates.

Video shows burn rates of Dangote and NNPC fuel

On Saturday, February 15, 2025, the state oil firm refuted claims that it sells adulterated petrol with a high burn rate.

A viral video seen by Legit.ng surfaced online with a content creator claiming that he bought Dangote Petrol from the MRS filling station at N925 and the same quantity from NNPC retail out at N945 per litre,

He poured the fuel into two separate generators, with the NNPC fuel burning off after 17 minutes and the Dangote petrol allegedly lasting about 33 minutes longer.

However, the NNPC said it purchased a bulk part of its PMS from the Dangote Refinery.

The statement by NNPC spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, said the video was misleading and baseless, saying the research was amateur and lacked credibility, accuracy and professional oversight.

The national oil firm said its fuel is carefully produced with one of the best compositions to ensure optimal efficiency, and environmental sustainability by consumers.

Dangote Refinery replies to NNPC

Meanwhile, Punch quoted a source from the refinery as saying that the facility is wondering why the state-owned oil company would deliberately drag the facility into the issue.

The official reportedly said that not all NNPC fuel is from the refinery, especially since the oil company still imports fuel despite having functional refineries.

He stated that the NNPC is playing games by saying the fuel is from the Dangote plant.

Dangote Refinery crashes diesel prices by N55

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dangote Refinery has crashed diesel prices to N1,020 per litre from N1,075 at the loading gantry.

The Refinery said the move was to serve its customers and Nigerians better.

This is the third time the plant has reduced diesel prices since it started producing the commodity in January 2024 from N1,700 per litre to the current price.

