President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Tolu Ogunlesi has called Peter Obi’s assertion that Nigeria has been meeting with Siemens without progress and that the deal has been stalled.

Ogunlesi called the statement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party a lie saying that Nigeria’s meeting with the German multinational company is very much alive and that some milestones have been recorded.

What Obi said versus what Ogunlesi said

The president’s Special Assistant on Digital and New Media stated in a Twitter post that a lot of activities have going on in regard to the deal and not meeting upon meeting as stated by Obi.

Ogunlesi referred to a viral video of the presidential hopeful in which he stated the outcome of his trip to Egypt, calling it a cheap lie.

According to the video, Obi said that he was told that the company has been having meetings with the Nigerian officials for the past three years, saying that the meeting every time the Siemens team comes, it is meeting upon meeting and they return home, Nairametrics reports.

Obi said that he was well-received in Egypt, and that it did not take the North African country long to consumate the deal with the German giant in Germany.

“They told me that in Egypt, it took them one month from the beginning of the talk to the conclusion of the talk and the highest person in the land’s position is, ‘tell me what you need.’ I don’t want to go via any company. I want to deal directly with you Siemens in Germany,” Obi said.

Ogunlesi stated that the deal with Siemens is well underway with major progress recorded.

What the Siemens deal is

The Nigerian government and Siemens signed a contract for the pre-engineering phase of the presidential power initiative.

The contract’s pre-engineering phase includes Engineering design, finalising project specifications, Commissioning works for transmission and distribution systems and others.

The Presidential Power Initiative which used to be known as the Nigeria Electrification Roadmap (NER) will come in 3 phases: Target of 7,000MW operational grid capacity, 11,000MW, 25, and 000MW.

Electricity generation, education in Egypt: What Peter Obi saw

Legit.ng reported the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has since returned from his trip in Egypt where he said he went to understudy the country’s education, electricity, planning and financial services.

Obi had on June 14, 2022, said he was departing for the North African country to see how economies in Africa compare with Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy.

Obi, who has been advocating for fiscal prudence in Nigeria said the Egyptian economy is on track to overtake Nigeria after pushing aside South Africa from the second position.

