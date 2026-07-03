Nigeria Depots have reduced cooking prices, offering relief after weeks of sharp increases

Falling global crude oil prices drive recent cooking gas price cuts across Nigeria

Experts suggest potential for further reductions as costs decline to reflect the ongoing global energy realities

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Importers and petroleum product marketers have reduced the depot prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, offering some relief to consumers after weeks of sharp price increases.

The latest adjustments follow a sustained decline in global crude oil prices, which has lowered the cost of petroleum products, including cooking gas.

Nigerians are relieved as cooking gas prices slide further; importers announce new rates. Credit: Bria Sharma

Source: Getty Images

New cooking gas prices at major depots

Fresh market data obtained from PetroleumpriceNG shows that several major marketers have reviewed their depot prices downward.

The latest rates include:

Techno Oil: N1,075 per kilogram

Ardova Plc: N1,080 per kilogram

Rainoil (Lagos): N1,090 per kilogram

11Plc: N1,090 per kilogram

Dangote Refinery is also among marketers that have adjusted their LPG prices, reflecting the broader downward trend in the domestic market.

The reductions come after cooking gas prices surged dramatically just weeks ago, with some depots selling LPG for more than N2,000 per kilogram, raising concerns among households and businesses that depend on the product for daily cooking.

Falling crude oil prices drive price cuts

The decline in cooking gas prices mirrors the recent weakness in the international oil market.

Data from Oilprice.com shows that global crude benchmarks have continued to retreat. As of Friday, July 3, 2026, Brent crude traded slightly above $71 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to $68.60 per barrel, its lowest level since March. Mirban crude was priced at $66.29 per barrel.

Lower crude prices have reduced production and import costs for petroleum products, prompting marketers to review their pricing.

Government pushes for higher LPG imports

The Federal Government had earlier directed marketers to increase LPG imports in a bid to address supply shortages and bring down prices after the sharp spike witnessed in recent weeks.

Industry players believe the combination of improved supply and weaker global oil prices has contributed to the latest reduction in depot rates.

Experts say prices can still fall further

Despite the latest price cuts, some analysts argue that cooking gas remains more expensive than current market fundamentals justify.

Financial analyst Osas Igho said the decline in international crude oil prices and lower landing costs should translate into even cheaper LPG for consumers.

Dealers lower cooking gas prices nationwide amid falling crude costs. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

According to him, cooking gas should retail at below N1,000 per kilogram, noting that current landing costs have already fallen beneath that level.

He added that although consumers are beginning to benefit from the recent adjustments, there is still room for further reductions if global oil prices remain subdued and supply continues to improve.

Retail price of cooking gas changes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's cooking gas market is facing renewed pressure as retail prices fluctuate across the country, despite the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) reporting that the nation has an average Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stock sufficiency of 11 days.

The latest figures, reviewed by Petroleumprice.ng from the NMDPRA factsheet for May 2026, show that while supply remains available, growing demand and shortages at depots are beginning to strain the market.

The report shows that LPG, popularly known as cooking gas, has the lowest stock cover among Nigeria's major petroleum products.

Source: Legit.ng