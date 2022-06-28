Presidential candidate of the Labour Party has stated what he saw in Egypt after a three day visit to the country

Obi stated that the North African country is leading most African countries in power generation and Education

He said 60 years after Nigeria obtained $82 million loan from the World Bank, the country have not been able to generate up to 4,000MW of electricity

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter has since returned from his trip in Egypt where he said he went to understudy the country’s education, electricity, planning and financial services.

Obi had on June 14, 2022, said he was departing for the North African country to see how economies in Africa compare with Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy.

Peter Obi states what he saw in Egypt

Egypt making strides in education, electricity

Obi, who has been advocating for fiscal prudence in Nigeria said the Egyptian economy is on track to overtake Nigeria after pushing aside South Africa from the second position.

According to the Labour Party candidate, Egypt has an array of engineers who work on their power plants, each of whom studied in Egypt.

He said the country added about 30,000 megawatts of electricity in the last five years, thereby confirming Legit.ng’s story on power generation in Egypt.

Obi said:

“In 1964, September, Tafawa Balewa wrote the World Bank to borrow $82 million to build the Kanji Dam. So you were able to generate only 1,000MW of electricity in the 60s. Almost 60 years after you cannot generate 4,000MW. It is unacceptable.

“I just went to Egypt, having 58,000MW. Only 100 million people and they only added 30,000MW in the last five years. All the people I met in the power plants and everything were engineers, and Egyptians trained in universities in Egypt.

“When I went to the ministries, they are the same thing. They were all educated in Egypt. This is a North African country. So, you need to invest in your people in education. I visited all the states in Nigeria, there is no production because you have not invested in the people.”

Egypt threatens to overtake Nigeria as biggest economy in Africa

Obi who is touted as one of the top contenders for the presidency in next year’s election, is reputed to be an economist and a champion of good governance.

In a recent survey, Egypt’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) overcame that of South Africa to place second behind Nigeria as the biggest economy on the continent.

