The Nigerian Railway Corporation rolled out a 50 percent yuletide fare discount nationwide, recording heavy passenger turnout on major rail corridors

Lagos Ibadan and Abuja Kaduna routes recorded near full capacity operations as travelers embraced the festive rail offer

The discounted rail service was implemented as part of the Federal Government’s effort to ease holiday travel costs and improve mobility

A 50% yuletide fare reduction on train services across Nigeria commenced on Tuesday, December 23, triggering heavy passenger traffic on major rail corridors as holiday travel gathered momentum ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The discounted service, approved by the federal government and implemented by the Nigerian Railway Corporation, attracted large crowds at stations nationwide.

Passengers queued at a railway station following the commencement of the NRC yuletide fare discount. Photo: FB/NRC

Source: Twitter

Early bookings and station records showed that several departures on key routes operated close to full capacity within hours of the scheme’s launch.

Nigerians opt for railway after massive discount

Routes linking Lagos and Ibadan as well as Abuja and Kaduna recorded some of the highest volumes, while narrow gauge services also experienced a noticeable rise in patronage. Railway officials said the response reflected growing public confidence in rail transport as an affordable option during peak travel periods.

The yuletide discount runs from December 23, 2025 to January 4, 2026. During this period, passengers are entitled to a 50 percent reduction on fares across applicable services nationwide.

The initiative was introduced to ease the financial burden of holiday travel and support family reunions during the festive season.

Many travelers described the reduced fares as timely and practical. Families and group travelers said the lower cost made long distance journeys more accessible at a time when transport prices traditionally surge. Station managers reported orderly queues and steady passenger flow as travelers took advantage of the offer.

Policy drive behind FG's discounted fares

The Nigerian Railway Corporation said the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The policy focus includes lowering transportation costs and expanding access to safe and reliable mobility options for citizens during periods of high demand.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, said the NRC was prepared to sustain smooth operations throughout the festive window. He assured passengers of efficient service delivery supported by trained personnel and operational readiness across the network.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation launched a 50 percent yuletide fare discount nationwide.

Source: Getty Images

Rail officials confirmed that both standard gauge and narrow gauge services remain fully operational nationwide. Additional safety and security measures were deployed at stations and onboard trains to manage increased passenger traffic linked to the discount program.

Booking options and travel guidance

Passengers traveling on standard gauge routes were advised to continue using NRC approved online booking platforms. Those using narrow gauge services can purchase tickets directly at designated railway stations.

The corporation urged travelers to cooperate with railway staff and adhere strictly to travel guidelines to ensure hitch free journeys. Officials said compliance with boarding procedures and security checks would help maintain order during the busy holiday period.

With passenger turnout remaining strong in the early days of the scheme, the NRC expressed confidence that the yuletide discount would ease festive travel pressures and reinforce rail transport as a dependable alternative for intercity movement during the holidays.

Panic in Lagos as train crashes into bus in Oshodi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos narrowly avoided fatalities on the night of Monday, December 22, after a moving train collided with a commercial bus at the Arena area of Oshodi, prompting a swift emergency response from state authorities.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that no injuries or deaths were recorded in the incident, which involved a Toyota Hiace bus and an oncoming train along the rail corridor near the Arena shopping complex.

Source: Legit.ng