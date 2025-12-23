The NCAA has issued a serious warning to domestic airlines notorious for flight delays and poor passenger care

The authourity mentioned some of the airlines that often violate aviation rules, stressing that they risk being santioned

NCAA said some airlines often fail to provide timely information during flight delays, and some do not even provide refreshments to passengers after hours of delays

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a warning to domestic airlines over frequent flight delays and failure to provide proper care for passengers, stressing that sanctions will be applied to operators that continue to violate aviation regulations.

According to a statement shared on X on Tuesday by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, the warning followed an enforcement visit to the Abuja operations of three local airlines – XeJet, Rano Air and United Nigeria Airlines.

Achimugu explained that the authority observed lapses in how airlines handle flight disruptions, particularly delays.

He said many operators failed to give passengers timely and accurate information and deliberately avoided providing light refreshments after delays exceeded two hours, as required by regulations.

Repeated delays unacceptable

The NCAA official described the situation as unacceptable, noting that airlines are obligated to comply with consumer protection provisions, especially during the busy December travel season when flight disruptions are more likely.

“While we understand the unique challenges of December per flight disruptions, airlines must provide the necessary care for passengers at a time like this,” Achimugu said.

He added that the warning applies to all domestic airlines and not only the three operators inspected in Abuja.

According to him, the authority has issued an ultimatum and will take enforcement action against airlines that fail to comply with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

Achimugu said the inspections were part of ongoing efforts by the NCAA to ensure airlines adhere to consumer protection standards, particularly during periods of high passenger traffic.

Recall that many Nigerians have experienced and shared tales of flight delays, sometimes including reports of concerned airlines not providing accommodation for affected passengers.

NCAA to name, shame airlines over non-compliance

Earlier, the NCAA said it would begin publicly naming and shaming airlines that fail to comply with regulations, especially regarding flight delays and cancellations.

This follows a directive from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to improve airline accountability.

Airlines are required to provide hotel accommodation for passengers stranded or face stiff penalties from the NCAA.

Lawmakers, passengers condemn flight costs

Legit.ng earlier reported that lawmakers and passengers condemned the sharp rise in domestic airfares across all airlines as during the Yuletide season.

Findings show that one-way tickets on some Nigerian routes now cost between N400,000 and N700,000, sparking public outrage and Senate debate.

Meanwhile, airlines insist they have not raised fares beyond last year’s levels, blaming empty return flights and uneven operating costs across airports.

