Air Peace will resume daily flights between Ibadan and Abuja from December 24, 2025, following the reopening of Ibadan Airport to commercial operations

Fares on the route will start from N95,000, offering passengers a safer and more convenient alternative to long-distance road travel during the festive season

The move is part of the airline’s broader domestic expansion, supported by increased flight frequencies, restored routes, and the addition of new aircraft to its fleet

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Air Peace Limited has confirmed that it will restart daily commercial flights between Ibadan and Abuja from December 24, 2025, enhancing air travel links between the South-West region and Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

The airline said the decision follows the reopening of Ibadan Airport to commercial operations after it was temporarily shut down.

Air Peace is offering passengers a more convenient way to travel during the festive season. Photo credit: @flyairpeace

Source: Twitter

With activities now fully restored, Air Peace noted that it is responding to renewed travel needs of passengers in Ibadan, Oyo State, and nearby areas who depend on quick and reliable access to Abuja for official, business, and personal engagements.

According to the airline, ticket prices on the Ibadan–Abuja route will start from N95,000, a fare it described as affordable and attractive, particularly during the busy festive travel period.

The restored service is expected to reduce dependence on long road journeys while offering passengers improved safety and convenience.

Air Peace's flight expansion and fleet growth

Air Peace explained that the return of flights to Ibadan forms part of its broader domestic network expansion. The airline recently reinstated services to Warri and increased flight frequencies on several routes across the country to accommodate higher passenger volumes during the yuletide season and to support sustained growth into 2026.

The airline added that these operational improvements are being reinforced by ongoing fleet expansion, following the recent delivery of its third Embraer 190 aircraft.

The new addition, Air Peace said, will enhance operational stability, ensure better schedule reliability, and boost service efficiency on its domestic network.

Reaffirming its long-term vision, Air Peace stated that the Ibadan–Abuja service aligns with its mission to link more cities, develop underserved markets, and promote economic and social activities through dependable air travel.

Air Peace is increasing flight routes and frequencies. Photo credit: @flyairpeace

Source: Getty Images

Passengers were advised to book early via the airline’s website, mobile app, or authorised travel agents to take advantage of the introductory fares.

With the resumption of this route, Air Peace continues to strengthen its presence in Nigeria’s aviation sector, combining strategic planning and fleet growth to offer wider connectivity, competitive pricing, and more travel options for passengers during the festive season and beyond.

