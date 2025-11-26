Bread prices across Nigeria have remained high despite a notable drop in flour costs, thereby frustrating consumers and vendors who expected relief

Bakers argue that the reduction in flour and sugar prices is too small to offset high expenses for electricity, diesel and other essential ingredients

As a result, families and small vendors continue to struggle, while industry leaders warn that reliance on imported wheat keeps bread prices elevated

The cost of bread, one of the most common food items in Nigerian homes, has remained stubbornly high in many regions, even though the price of flour, its primary ingredient, has dropped noticeably.

Investigations indicate that the price relief expected from falling flour costs has not translated into cheaper bread for consumers.

Nigerians struggle as bread prices refuse to fall despite drop in cost of flour

Bread prices stay high despite cheaper flour

Just last year, flour prices surged to more than ₦80,000 per 50kg bag in markets across Kano, the northern states, and other parts of the country.

This sharp increase forced many bakeries to adjust bread prices upward. In several communities, loaves previously sold for ₦700 rose to ₦1,200, while those that cost ₦500 climbed to ₦1,000.

For many families, bread gradually disappeared from their daily meals.

By late last year, a 50kg bag of flour sold for ₦70,000–₦71,000, while sugar cost between ₦83,000 and ₦85,000 per bag. However, by early March 2025, flour prices had fallen to about ₦58,000 and sugar to around ₦80,000.

In Abuja markets, flour was found selling between ₦60,000 and ₦65,000, far below last year’s peak levels. Despite this reduction, bread prices have barely shifted.

The bread industry in Nigeria is estimated to generate close to US$19.81 billion, with the market projected to expand by over 11 per cent annually.

For many Nigerians, the cost situation has become overwhelming. Idris Bello Biyu, a father of four and employee of the Kano State Teachers Service Board, said he once needed at least ₦2,200 daily just to buy bread.

When prices stayed high despite falling commodity costs, he removed bread entirely from his family’s diet.

Vendors, Bakers Explain the Stagnant Prices

Tea vendors, popularly known as mai shayi, are among those feeling the ripple effects of high bread prices. Adamu Garba Dogo Maishayi, a mobile tea seller in Gombe, said the cost of bread has driven many customers to purchase tea without the usual accompaniment. This, he said, has significantly reduced his profits.

He urged authorities to step in and encourage bakers to align bread prices with lower flour costs.

Dogo Maishayi said:

“Bakers do not hesitate to increase bread prices when the cost of flour rises, but they are slow to reduce prices when flour prices drop.”

However, bakers argue that the reductions in input costs are too small to make a meaningful difference.

Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi, chairman of the Bakers’ Association in Gombe, said the drop in flour prices amounts to only about three per cent—far too little to impact the final cost of bread.

According to him, a ₦10,000 drop per bag would create a noticeable reduction, allowing, for instance, a ₦1,000 loaf to sell for ₦900.

In Abuja, the FCT chairman of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), Mr. Ishaq Abdulraheem, said that although flour and sugar prices have decreased slightly, other essential components of breadmaking have not.

Electricity tariffs, diesel costs, and the prices of margarine, packaging materials, and yeast have all remained high, preventing any meaningful reduction in bread prices.

He stressed that Nigeria’s dependence on imported wheat remains a major challenge.

Abdulraheem said:

“As long as Nigeria keeps importing wheat, the price of bread will remain high. We can use cassava as an alternative. That’s why we have been agitating for the government to ensure that cassava production is increased.”

Bakery owner Alhaji Manu Inuwa from Kano added that many consumers misunderstand how bread pricing works. Even if flour and sugar become cheaper, the prices of other equally important ingredients often do not.

