Starting today, July 31, 2023, the price of bread will no longer be the same

Bakers said the increase is necessitated by a hike in the cost of baking supply in the country.

Considering the economic situation of the country, it has been decided that the increase would be mild

The Rivers State chapter of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers in Nigeria has asked consumers in the state to get ready for a new price regime starting on Monday, July 31, 2023, as a result of the increase in baking supplies.

This was said by Dr. Chidi Orlu, the association's state chairman, in a Port Harcourt interview with journalists.

Price of Bread Increases in Rivers Due to High Cost of Baking Supply Photo Credit: Chika Okoli

Source: UGC

This follows earlier notice by the Nigerian bakers to increase prices of bread on the back of inflation, foreign exchange issues among others.

In an interview, the group's President, Emmanuel Onuorah, expressed the desire of members of the organization to increase the prices of bread.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reason for increase

Orlu stated that the nation's current economic conditions were having a negative impact on bakers' production costs, but added that the increase would be slight in a Punch report.

He noted that issue of the petroleum product, fuel and diesel did not helped matters as they have affected the prices of bread in Rivers State.

He said:

From Monday the prices of bread in Rivers State will increase slightly. We plead with consumers and the general public to understand with us.

Bread supply threatened as rising flour costs fuel conflict between bakers and Millers

Legit.ng reported earlier that The Premium Bread Makers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) disputes flour millers' assertion that the cost of flour has not increased during the past 12 months.

This follows the announcement by the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, AMBCH, on the planned increase in the price of bread.

Emmanuel Onuorah, President of PBAN, told Punch that flour millers had implemented another increase in the price of flour following the devaluation of the naira.

In his reaction, Modupe Thani, the corporate communications manager at Flour Mills of Nigeria, said the claim is not true and that the flour price has not increased in recent times.

Source: Legit.ng