Domestic airlines, including Air Peace, United Nigeria, and Aero Contractors, have raised flight fares ahead of the Christmas travel season

On key routes to the South-East and South-South, passengers now face return tickets costing as much as N800,000

Travelling by air has become a popular choice for Nigerians to avoid rising insecurity on the road

Airlines operating local routes, including Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines, and Aero Contractors, have increased ticket prices as the Yuletide travel season approaches.

Industry experts attribute the hike in air fares to the shortage of aircraft in the country.

According to CH-Aviation data, Nigeria currently has 123 registered aircraft, of which 79 are grounded, leaving only 44 active. Industry experts say the high grounding rate of 64.2% has created a capacity gap that is already driving up domestic fares.

New ticket prices for airlines

Leadership reports that most airlines have sharply raised airfares on high-demand routes, with even short flights now costing hundreds of thousands of naira.

Air Peace has set the price of a return ticket from Lagos to Asaba, departing December 26, 2025, and returning January 4, 2026, at N715,000.

A similar journey with Aero Contractors is priced at N501,000. For destinations such as Owerri, Uyo, Enugu, Anambra, Port Harcourt, and Calabar, return fares now range between N700,000 and N800,000, depending on the booking date.

These routes handle nearly 90% of passenger traffic during the festive period.

Even short-haul flights are affected. A 40-minute flight from Lagos to Benin or Asaba now attracts fares previously seen only on long-haul trips.

Shortage of aircraft

Many airlines have multiple aircraft abroad for maintenance and repairs.

The Nation reported that Air Peace alone has four leased aircraft withdrawn and thirteen others undergoing maintenance overseas. Several additional planes are grounded as Aircraft on Ground (AOG).

Although the airline recently added a B737-800 on dry lease, sources say this is insufficient to close the emerging capacity gap.

Expert speaks on rising airfares

Yinka Afolami, President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA), said the increase in ticket price is entirely due to capacity shortages and massive festive demand.

Also, Daisi Olotu, Chairman of Dees Travels and Tours Investment Limited, noted that many travellers booked far in advance, limiting lower-priced ticket availability.

He noted that the main challenge is operational: airlines are operating below required fleet capacity, and when an aircraft goes AOG, schedules collapse, leading to cancellations and delays.

