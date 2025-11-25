Africa Digital Media Awards

Industry

Air Peace, United Nigeria, Others Announce New Ticket Prices for Major Routes Ahead of Christmas

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Domestic airlines, including Air Peace, United Nigeria, and Aero Contractors, have raised flight fares ahead of the Christmas travel season
  • On key routes to the South-East and South-South, passengers now face return tickets costing as much as N800,000
  • Travelling by air has become a popular choice for Nigerians to avoid rising insecurity on the road

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Airlines operating local routes, including Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines, and Aero Contractors, have increased ticket prices as the Yuletide travel season approaches.

Industry experts attribute the hike in air fares to the shortage of aircraft in the country.

Air Peace, other Nigerian airlines increase airfares in Nigeria
Nigerians to pay more for air travel ahead of Christmas Photo: Airpeace
Source: Getty Images

According to CH-Aviation data, Nigeria currently has 123 registered aircraft, of which 79 are grounded, leaving only 44 active. Industry experts say the high grounding rate of 64.2% has created a capacity gap that is already driving up domestic fares.

New ticket prices for airlines

Leadership reports that most airlines have sharply raised airfares on high-demand routes, with even short flights now costing hundreds of thousands of naira.

Air Peace has set the price of a return ticket from Lagos to Asaba, departing December 26, 2025, and returning January 4, 2026, at N715,000.

A similar journey with Aero Contractors is priced at N501,000. For destinations such as Owerri, Uyo, Enugu, Anambra, Port Harcourt, and Calabar, return fares now range between N700,000 and N800,000, depending on the booking date.

These routes handle nearly 90% of passenger traffic during the festive period.

Even short-haul flights are affected. A 40-minute flight from Lagos to Benin or Asaba now attracts fares previously seen only on long-haul trips.

Shortage of aircraft

Many airlines have multiple aircraft abroad for maintenance and repairs.

The Nation reported that Air Peace alone has four leased aircraft withdrawn and thirteen others undergoing maintenance overseas. Several additional planes are grounded as Aircraft on Ground (AOG).

Although the airline recently added a B737-800 on dry lease, sources say this is insufficient to close the emerging capacity gap.

Air Peace, United Nigeria, and Aero Contractors see ticket prices soar to N800,000 on peak routes.
Nigerian airlines cite aircraft shortages and festive demand as reasons for sharp fare increases. Photo: stock
Source: Getty Images

Expert speaks on rising airfares

Yinka Afolami, President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA), said the increase in ticket price is entirely due to capacity shortages and massive festive demand.

Also, Daisi Olotu, Chairman of Dees Travels and Tours Investment Limited, noted that many travellers booked far in advance, limiting lower-priced ticket availability.

He noted that the main challenge is operational: airlines are operating below required fleet capacity, and when an aircraft goes AOG, schedules collapse, leading to cancellations and delays.

Air Peace launches direct flights to the UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Air Peace has revealed plans to start direct flights from Abuja to London Heathrow and London Gatwick airports.

With this launch, Air Peace will become the first Nigerian airline to offer non-stop services from the nation’s capital to both major UK international airports.

The carrier confirmed that the routes will be operated with its Boeing 777 aircraft, providing passengers with a comfortable long-haul travel experience.

Source: Legit.ng

