Businesses that fail to abide by the provisions of the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) will now have to answer

The CAC has set up the Administrative Proceedings Committee (APC) to enforce provisions of the act

The committee will also play the role of adjudicator in disputes and complaints concerning registered businesses in Nigeria

There will be no hiding place for businesses that run afoul of the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), as the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has set up a committee to enforce penalties.

CAC issued a notice on its X (formerly Twitter) handle to inform the public of this committee.

The Administrative Proceedings Committee (APC) of the CAC is empowered to impose sanctions on businesses that run afoul of any section of the CAMA.

The committee will go after businesses that fail to comply with the stipulations of CAMA. Photo Credit: CAC

This means the committee will actively seek out businesses that fail to abide to the CAMA and mete penalties that could include revoking business licenses, among others.

Committee to improve ease of doing business

Beyond enforcing the CAMA, the committee will improve the ease of doing business for private, public, and non-government organisations.

The APC is empowered to adjudicate grievances from or against registered business entities in Nigeria.

The CAC encouraged businesses to table their complaints before the committee as it would save businesses the trouble of being tied up in expensive and long-drawn court cases, as they can lay their complaints before this committee for resolution.

In the case of criminal-related matters, the committee can recommend prosecution.

The statement reads;

“The APC will entertain complaints and adjudicate on non-criminal matters arising from the operations of entities or associations. It is also empowered to recommend prosecution for crime-related matters, and any decision taken by the committee, after confirmation by the CAC board, becomes the Commission’s official position.”

Dissatisfied parties may proceed to the Federal High Court, which will serve as an appellate court for decisions taken by the Administrative Proceedings Committee.

How businesses will reach the committee

Based on section 851 of the CAMA, the Administrative Proceedings Committee will have the CAC Registrar General as its Chairman.

It will also have a representative from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment; as well as five other representatives from different departments of the Commission including the Compliance Department. None of these representatives will be below the grade level of a director.

Registered businesses can forward their complaints and grievances to the committee by sending an email to apc@cac.gov.ng

CAC strikes off 100,000 businesses from its register

In related news, the Corporate Affairs Commission has announced its intentions to delist 100,000 businesses from its list of companies over non-compliance.

The compiled list includes registered businesses that have failed to comply with the CAMA provisions for 10 consecutive years.

However, the CAC extended 90 days of grace for the affected businesses to comply and stay on the business register.

