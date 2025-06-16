Ikeja Electric Plc has issued a final reminder to customers to take advantage of the ongoing free metering offer

The free prepaid meters are available only to Band A customers under Ikeja Electric’s Meter Asset Financing (MAF) project

No payment will be required when applying to secure a meter, and it is available for new and existing customers

Ikeja Electric Plc has announced the final phase of its free prepaid meter distribution under the Meter Asset Financing (MAF) scheme, targeting only customers on Band A feeders.

The company urged eligible residents to take immediate action before the initiative officially closes on June 20, 2025.

In a public notice, Ikeja Electric reminds customers that the metering is completely free, with a fast and easy application process.

The message reads:

"This is the final call in our MAF metering exercise. “Customers on Band A feeders who have not yet been metered are encouraged to seize this opportunity before the deadline.”

The electricity company said customers will willing and available customers to fill out the interest form online

It continued:

"If you're ready to be metered, please fill out the form immediately via the link below: https://ikejaelectric.com/meter-readiness/ Don't miss out on this final phase. Metering ends June 20th.

"Thank you for your prompt response."

What to know about MAF?

The Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) is a Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) aimed at closing the metering gap across electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), with Tranche A focusing specifically on Band A customers.

All existing Band A customers, including those undergoing migration or meter replacement, who enjoy a minimum of 20 hours of electricity supply daily, are eligible for a free meter under this scheme.

The meters provided through the MAF scheme are completely free of charge.

It is important to note that the MAF scheme does not replace the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme; rather, both schemes will run concurrently.

The eleven electricity distribution companies (DisCos) received a total of N21 billion from the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) scheme for the procurement and installation of meters for unmetered Band ‘A’ customers within their franchise areas.

Ikeja Electric (IE) is the electricity distribution company that serves the Ikeja area, as well as other parts of Lagos and Ogun States.

There are six business units under IE, which include Abule Egba, Akowonjo, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Oshodi and Shomolu.

FG plans to distribute over six million meters for free

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government will begin the full rollout of free electricity meters under the Presidential Metering Initiative by the fourth quarter of 2025.

The PMI is a key component of President Bola Tinubu's larger energy reforms, which aim to solve structural inefficiencies in the billing and supply of electricity.

Over six million meters are planned from multiple sources to close the gap.

