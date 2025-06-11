The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has inked a partnership with the Plateau state government to upgrade the Yakubu Gowon Airport into an International Cargo Airport.

In a post by Gbenga Olorunpomi, media aide to Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, said the agreement was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both parties.

According to the post, the partnership demonstrates a mutual commitment to harnessing the economic potential of Plateau State through aviation-driven commerce.

Olubunmi Kuku, the MD/chief executive of FAAN speaks on partnership with Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau state, to upgrade Yakubu Gowon Airport.

FAAN MD speaks on Yakubu Gowon Airport’s upgrade

The statement added that the partnership became imperative to realise the federal government’s efforts to deepen regional economic growth and enhance Nigeria's trade infrastructure.

The partnership was signed at FAAN Headquarters in Lagos state by Kuku, who represented the federal government, and Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau state.

Speaking on the development, FAAN MD said the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

According to her, with the partnership, FAAN is working with the state, widely recognised as a hub for agricultural production in Northern Nigeria, to ensure farmers and producers can access international markets directly.

She also identified aggregation and quality compliance as major challenges within Nigeria’s export sector and praised Plateau state’s preparedness to address these issues.

Kuku further commended the state’s encouraging economic trends, such as a notable rise in hospitality demand, which, according to her, demonstrates growing investor confidence.

She also urged investors to seize emerging opportunities, highlighting Plateau Government’s ongoing collaboration with development finance institutions such as the African Development Bank (AfDB) to facilitate infrastructure expansion.

Kuku advocated for increased investment in tourism, logistics, and infrastructure initiatives designed to connect rural producers with global markets.

Kuku stated:

"Today, we are not just signing an agreement. We are laying the foundation for economic independence for Plateau’s farmers and producers. We are expanding the runway not only for aircraft but for dreams”.

Farmers and producers in Plateau to be able to access international markets directly as FAAN and the state government partner to upgrade Yakubu Gowon Airport.

Governor speaks on Yakubu Gowon Airport’s upgrade

On his part, Mutfwang highlighted the historical importance of the airport, also known as Jos Airport, which has been serving the region since 1972, and reaffirmed the enduring vision to transform it into an international trade hub.

He also drew attention to the strategic establishment of the Plateau Commodities and Marketing Agency, aimed at aggregating agricultural produce for export.

Airport upgrades by FAAN

In recent months, FAAN has facilitated the upgrades of several airports in the country. In March, Legit.ng reported that the Authority announced the closure of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo state, for upgrade and expansion to an international airport.

FG to recertify airports for international standard

In a previous report by Legit.ng, FAAN announced that the airports in Kano and Port Harcourt were undergoing recertification.

FAAN said the move aimed to increase safety by bringing the airports into conformity with international standards.

It also called for increased collaboration among government aviation agencies to foster sustainable improvements in the sector.

