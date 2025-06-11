The Federal Government has partnered with Investonaire Academy to train 100,000 young Nigerians annually in forex trading, aiming to combat unemployment and promote financial inclusion

The initiative will equip youths with essential skills in financial literacy, risk management, and digital entrepreneurship, preparing them for active participation in the global financial market

Officials have pledged transparency and measurable outcomes to ensure the program delivers tangible benefits to Nigeria’s youth and economy

The Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Investonaire Academy to train 100,000 young Nigerians annually in foreign exchange trading.

This initiative aims to tackle unemployment and promote financial inclusion across the country.

The agreement, sealed on Monday in Abuja, was announced in a statement released on June 10 by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Omolara Esan.

The program will equip Nigerian youths with skills in forex trading, risk management, and financial literacy, enabling them to participate in the global financial market.

Minister of youth development highlights economic benefits

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, described the partnership as a strategic move to empower young Nigerians with digital and entrepreneurial skills.

He emphasised the long-term economic benefits of such training.

“This partnership reflects our strategic vision for sustainable youth development. Beyond trading, we’re teaching our youths to think critically, embrace digital tools, and seize global opportunities to build wealth and contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy,” Olawande said.

Olawande further noted that, in an era of economic uncertainty, initiatives like this provide young people with a reliable pathway to financial independence and entrepreneurial resilience.

“This MoU is not just a formality. It is a commitment to action. We will ensure transparent, measurable outcomes that genuinely impact the lives of young Nigerians,” he added.

Investonaire academy commits to youth empowerment

International Programme Director of Investonaire Academy, Dr. Enefola Odiba, expressed optimism about the collaboration, highlighting that it aims to drive not only skill acquisition but also economic empowerment.

“Youths are the backbone of any nation. When empowered, they become catalysts for innovation and growth. This initiative is designed to bridge the socio-economic divide and unlock the immense potential of our young people,” he said.

Odiba further stated that the program aligns with the Federal Government’s broader efforts to enhance digital inclusion, diversify the economy, and build innovative capacity among young Nigerians.

Government pledges transparency in implementation

The Ministry of Youth Development reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the initiative is implemented with transparency, excellence, and tangible results.

The program is expected to position Nigerian youths as active participants in the global financial market, contributing to economic growth and national development.

This partnership marks a significant step toward equipping Nigeria’s young population with essential digital skills, fostering entrepreneurship, and expanding opportunities in the financial sector.

