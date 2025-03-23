The federal government has approved the closure of Ibadan Airport for upgrade and maintenance

The work is expected to last for the next six months, and the government explained that it is a necessary decision

Upon completion, the government stated that the airport would meet global standards and be fit for international flights

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the closure of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In a statement released over the weekend, FAAN said the closure is to facilitate extensive upgrade works aimed at enhancing the airport’s infrastructure and operational standards.

Ibadan Airport to be upgraded to international airport Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The agency also confirmed that the Federal Government of Nigeria had approved the closure.

It added that the closure became necessary to enable the execution of critical improvements at the airport.

ThisDay reports that the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has consequently closed the runway and suspended airport operations by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.

FAAN message to Nigerians

A statement by FAAN, signed by Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, noted that the planned upgrades are part of the Oyo State Government’s strategy to transform Ibadan Airport from a domestic to an international hub.

Ongoing improvements and remodelling works aim to meet global standards and enhance the passenger experience.

FAAN stressed that the closure aligns with aviation safety recommendations and best practices, highlighting the need to ensure the safety of passengers and airport personnel during the upgrade.

When completed the Ibadan airport will become an international airport Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The agency therefore pleaded to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation throughout closure.

The statement reads:

"The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the temporary closure of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (SLAA), Ibadan, due to ongoing upgrade works.

"Consequently, the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has closed the Runway and the Airport in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.

"As part of the Oyo State Government's initiative to upgrade Ibadan Airport from a domestic to an international airport, various improvements and remodeling works are currently underway.

"In compliance with Aviation safety recommended standards and processes, the closure became imperative to ensure the safety of passengers as well as airport personnel.

"FAAN appeals to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this period. FAAN-Safe Skies, Secure Airports, Seamless Travel."

Ealier, The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) revealed that the upgrade work will last for at least six months.

In June 2024, President Bola Tinubu approved the upgrade of Ibadan Domestic Airport to an international airport.

Abia State Airport project

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Abia government has also begun construction of its airport.

Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has disclosed that he is targeting 24 months of completion of the airport despite a 36-month completion contractual agreement with the contractor.

The airport would be located in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government area of the state

