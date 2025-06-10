Mid-Term Report: Group Rates Aviation Minister Keyamo’s Performance as Tinubu Marks 2nd Anniversary
- Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has been praised by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network for his "superlative" performance
- The group cited reforms such as improved international compliance, passenger experience upgrades, and renewed diplomatic ties with countries like the UAE, Italy, and Algeria
- They urged other ministers to emulate Keyamo’s results-driven approach to leadership
Abuja, FCT - The minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, has received high marks from the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network for what it described as a “superlative” performance in repositioning the country’s aviation sector since his appointment nearly two years ago.
In a mid-term performance review signed by the network’s president, Opialu Fabian Opialu, the group said Keyamo had exceeded expectations, citing reforms that have boosted investor confidence, improved sector safety, and generated employment.
“The aviation sector has moved from doubt to direction under the stewardship of Festus Keyamo,” Opialu said.
“His performance is not just commendable—it is superlative.”
Reforms under Keyamo restore international confidence
Keyamo’s tenure has seen policy reforms such as the adoption of the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA), which the group said increased Nigeria’s compliance with the Cape Town Convention from 70.5% to 75.5%, placing the country in the high-compliance category.
The move, the group stated, restored international confidence in the Nigerian aviation industry.
Other highlighted reforms include initiatives to localise in-flight catering, implementing the Fly Nigeria Act to promote local airline patronage, and streamlining aviation insurance processes.
Group speaks on passenger experience, airport upgrades
According to the group, passenger experience has also improved under Keyamo’s watch. It pointed to the installation of electronic gates at Lagos’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport, which have reduced processing times, and upgrades at regional hubs such as the Muhammadu Buhari Airport in Maiduguri.
“These interventions are not abstract—they are visible to the average traveller and meaningful to the local economies they serve,” Opialu said.
Diplomatic gains and safety culture
Keyamo was also credited with mending international relations, notably the resolution of a diplomatic row with the United Arab Emirates that had disrupted flight routes. New bilateral agreements have also been struck with Italy and Algeria.
In terms of safety, the network noted improvements driven by executive training programmes with institutions including Boeing’s Global Learning Institute and Cranfield University. These efforts, it said, have contributed to a measurable reduction in aviation-related incidents.
While commending Keyamo’s performance, the group urged other ministers and public officeholders to emulate his approach.
“We urge all ministers and heads of parastatals to emulate this model of results-driven leadership,” the statement said.
“Nigerians are hungry for development, and the time to act is now.”
The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network concluded by reaffirming its commitment to monitoring public sector reforms and encouraging civic engagement in evaluating government performance in line with national development goals.
Nigeria removed from aviation blacklist
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of aviation, Keyamo, said that Nigeria has been removed from the global aviation backlist as the country’s aviation rating rose to 75.5%.
Keyamo disclosed this as he commissioned the Juhi-2 aviation fuel depot at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
The minister indicated that Nigerian airlines can now access dry-lease aircraft with the latest status.
