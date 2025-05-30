The Toyota Motor road show has returned to Nigeria, with the company offering cars and after-sales services at discounted rates

The company has also announced the release of three hybrid electric vehicles, which will use fuel and renewable energy stored in batteries

Toyota MD announced that two of these vehicles will be in the Nigerian market in 2025, while the third will come in early 2026

Toyota Nigeria Limited has announced plans to introduce two new hybrid electric vehicles into the Nigerian market before the end of 2025.

The fuel-efficient vehicles will be key to helping Nigerians cope with tough economic headwinds and support the federal government’s plans to transition the country away from fossil fuels to green energy.

The Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Kunle Ade-Ojo, disclosed these plans at a press conference during the motor show on Thursday in Lagos.

Toyota Nigeria brings back motor show

Recall that Toyota Nigeria Limited announced the return of its motor show to connect with customers in 2025.

The company's statement promised that the week-long event would feature discounted prices on Toyota vehicles, as well as other after-sales services provided by experts.

A statement from Toyota Nigeria explained that the motor show will start on May 27, 2025, and last till June 1, 2025, excluding Friday, May 30.

The exclusive Toyota motor show was held in Lekki, Lagos State, and had several Toyota models, including Land Cruiser, Hilux, Fortuner, Granvia, and Prado, on display.

As promised, Toyota spare parts and motor oil were also available at discounted prices, along with a body and paint shop.

Recall that the international automaker posted a record yearly profit in 2024 and is now poised to give more back to its customers.

Toyota announces new releases at motor show

Speaking about the hybrid vehicles to be released, Ade-Ojo explained that they would come with extra battery packs to help the vehicles travel longer distances and improve fuel efficiency, the PUNCH reports

He confirmed that Toyota Nigeria would be introducing the Urban Cruiser, Corolla Cross, and the Mini Land Cruiser, which are expected to arrive later in 2025 or early 2026. Describing the Mini Landcruiser, he said:

“It is slightly smaller than the RAV 4, but it is a four-wheel drive with a 2.4-litre engine.”

He added:

“In terms of product introduction, later on, this year, we have some models coming up, the Starlet Cross, the SUV version, the new model Corolla Cross, new RAV 4 will be coming towards the end of the year or early next year.”

Toyota offers discounted sales at motor show

The MD also announced that discounted rates promised for all Toyota after-sales services, and some car models are being offered at the motor show.

He added that this would allow customers to enjoy their after-sales services at discounted rates.

Toyota Nigeria set to introduce three electric vehicles

In related news, Toyota Nigeria Limited has said that it will introduce three electric vehicles into the country between 2024 and 2026.

Speaking at the first Toyota Motor show in 2024, the MD stated that this effort would support the government's green initiative, Legit.ng reports.

He mentioned the Toyota Cross, RAV4, and Land Cruiser Prado, which will soon be available in Nigeria as hybrid electric vehicles.

