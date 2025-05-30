Governor Peter Mbah has launched the Stallion Vehicle Assembly Plant in Enugu State to drive industrial growth and position the state as a leading investment hub.

The plant will initially assemble 2,000 hybrid vehicles and create thousands of jobs while supporting clean energy and youth empowerment initiatives.

This partnership with Stallion MG Automobiles aligns with Enugu’s climate goals and President Tinubu’s agenda to boost local production and reduce import dependence.

Governor Peter Mbah has launched the Stallion Vehicle Assembly Plant and Automotive Infrastructure, a ground-breaking initiative aimed at repositioning Enugu State as a top investment destination.

He said the project is part of the administration's effort to shift the state's economy from consumer-driven to production-driven.

The governor, accompanied by Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, the Secretary to the State Government, stated that the facility would initially assemble and deliver 2,000 hybrid vehicles before starting bus production soon, Daily Sun reported.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of a new industrial era.

“Through our partnership with Stallion MG Automobiles Ltd – a globally respected brand with decades of automotive experience – we are launching a state-supported programme to assemble and deliver 2,000 hybrid sedans, with plans to expand into bus production.”

In addition to supporting clean energy initiatives, the governor emphasised that the vehicles would be part of a youth empowerment taxi scheme designed to provide dignified employment, and that the plant would create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, including for engineers, service technicians, administrative staff, logistics providers, and retail partners.

“It will also serve as a training ground for the next generation of automotive engineers, with clear frameworks for technology transfer and skills development. Beyond job creation, we see this plant as a catalyst for something bigger: positioning Enugu as the automotive hub of the South East, Nigeria, and the wider West African region,” he added.

Reiterating his administration's mission to improve Enugu, empower its people, boost the economy, and encourage local productivity with global relevance, Governor Mbah praised the Stallion Group for their partnership and trust in the state.

He also thanked the host community and stakeholders for their cooperation and support and urged the state's youth to take advantage of the opportunity to learn automotive skills and become global participants.

The commissioners for Transportation and for Children, Gender, and Social Development commended the project, saying it aligns with the state’s climate policy and action plan, which aim to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.

They praised the host community for embracing the initiative, encouraged them to safeguard the infrastructure, and urged collaboration with the enterprise.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, praised the governor for the bold reforms undertaken over the past two years, which he said are already attracting local and foreign investors to the state.

He called for greater investment opportunities in the local government sector and promised that the council would continue creating an atmosphere favourable to businesses.

The Group Managing Director of Stallion Group described the assembly facility as more than just a launch, stating that it embodies a shared vision of innovation, cooperation, and economic development for Nigeria and Enugu State.

“We thank His Excellency for partnering with us to advance the automotive development plant and for his vision of a clean, efficient transport system. This collaboration will enhance transport infrastructure, create jobs, and place Enugu on the map in Africa’s auto industry,” Mr. Vaswani stated.

He also underlined that the project aligns with the state's renewable energy targets and green innovation plan, as well as President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to encourage indigenous production and reduce dependency on imports.

