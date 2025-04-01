With the additional 90-day amnesty period expired, the Lagos state government is set to commence demolition of illegal structures

This includes structures that compromise public safety, unapproved structures, and others that compromise Lagos state building regulations

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has announced the area where the demolitions will commence

The Lagos state government is set to commence the removal of illegal structures in selected areas across the state.

This move is coming now that the extended amnesty period granted by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expired.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) shared this update on its website on Monday, March 31, 2025.

According to the LASBCA, this exercise has already begun in the Ogudu GRA part of Lagos state.

Lagos State offers 90-day amnesty period

Last year, the Lagos state government offered a 90-day amnesty period that lasted till December 31, 2024, to enable landlords and property developers to take the necessary steps to regularize their documents and ensure that their properties align with the Lagos state masterplan.

The Permanent Secretary of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, noted that this drive would remove non-compliant buildings to restore order to the physical planning landscape across Lagos state and ensure the safety of residents.

Oki added that the amnesty period has provided property owners enough time to comply with Lagos state building regulations and obtain necessary approvals, the PUNCH reports.

He noted that despite several notices and reminders, some property owners have yet to comply, leaving the agency with no option but to forcefully reclaim public spaces in order to prevent building collapses.

The amnesty period was first offered for 90 days from May 2 to July 30, 2024 and was later extended to the end of October 2024. The aim was to allow those who erected their properties without obtaining the relevant permits and planning approvals to do so.

Due to the high volume of applications received in this period, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, announced a further extension of the period to allow more people to benefit.

LASBCA has reiterated its commitment to remove illegal, unapproved and unsafe structures across Lagos state to ensure safety, and in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s developmental agenda.

Oki noted that this exercise had been preceded by extensive consultations, months of notices and reminders, clearly stated compliance requirements, and repeated warnings. He noted that the move could not be considered hasty due to these reasons.

Recall that the agency recently sealed a 10-storey building site in Gbagada due to non-compliance. Even though approval had been given for a 6-storey building structure, the property developer proceeded to erect a 10-storey posing a huge risk to residents.

Lagos State to demolish buildings at Banana Island

In related news, the Lagos state government has announced plans to start marking illegal structures on Banana Island for demolition.

The structures to be demolished are those that fail to comply with government rules and regulations.

The government offered two weeks of grace before the marked buildings were demolished.

