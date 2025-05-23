The federal government said in 2024 that it would be investing heavily in livestock production as a means to reduce the farmer-herder clashes

Part of the plans include the conversion of the Obudu Cattle Ranch into a livestock hub to power dairy production in Nigeria

The federal government has also outlined plans to empower 1000 youths in each state to go into a livestock project aided by technology

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

In 2024, President Bola Tinubu said his administration would be turning the tragic situation caused by farmer-herders conflict into an economic opportunity by investing in the sector.

The president stated that the targeted investments would attract youths into the sector and also eradicate hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

In line with that plan, the federal government has rolled out a nationwide empowerment programme that will revamp the livestock value chain in Nigeria.

1000 youths will be selected from each state. Photo credit: Picture alliance, Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The programme will deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and other technological innovations to address the challenges in livestock production.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Maiha, disclosed this at the end of a 4-day Hack4Livestock Hackathon competition held at Galaxy Backbone Building, Abuja, during the week.

The Minister who was represented by his Special Adviser, Eustace Iyayi, noted that it was time to start leveraging digital platforms to drive growth in Nigeria’s livestock industry.

FG to empower 1000 youths per state

Speaking further about the empowerment programme, the Minister said the programme will be used to promote women’s empowerment and diversity.

He disclosed that the Nigerian Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy was developed to empower youths in Nigeria to move into different parts of the livestock value chain with the support of technology.

He said;

“We plan to capacitate 1,000 youths per state, including diversity across the country, in different values in the livestock sector. We are aware that this digital project is going to be very helpful in doing that.”

The event was organised by the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, together with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy and the Ministry of Livestock Development, the NATION news reports.

Hackathon winners to get support

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, added that the Hack4Livestock Hackathon winners would receive support from the Ministry.

He disclosed that the winners would get international exposure, with an opportunity to present their ideas at a conference at the University of Florida in July.

The top three winners would get incubation, funding, and intellectual property protection from the federal government through the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI).

He said;

“ONDI will provide end-to-end support, including incubation, capacity development, funding, and Intellectual Property (IP) protection, ensuring these promising ventures have everything they need to thrive.”

The minister commended the range of solutions pitched at the Hackathon, targeted at solving productivity problems in livestock.

The large expanse of land at the Obudu cattle ranch would be converted into a livestock hub. Photo credit: Hotels.ng

Source: UGC

Recall that the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy is also empowering 25,000 tech talents using the N1 billion grant from Airtel Africa Plc.

FG to unlock N33 billion livestock economy

In related news, the federal government has announced plans to transform the Obudu Cattle Ranch into a major livestock and dairy hub.

This move will propel the country towards actualising Nigeria's N33 trillion beef and dairy industry.

The government has also put other plans in place to drive food security and the development of the livestock industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng