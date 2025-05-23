Aviation operations in Nigeria are expanding to include more cities, and Overland Airways has expanded flight operations to include three more cities across Nigeria

In the first instance, the airline will operate flights to these cities for three days every week, but there are plans to scale it up later

Meanwhile, another Nigerian flight also recently extended flight operations to Plateau state, connecting Jos to Abuja and Ikeja, Lagos

Overland Airways has restored flights from Lagos and Abuja to the Osubi Airport in Warri, Delta state, effective May 20, 2025.

This comes barely weeks after another Nigerian airline, ValueJet, expanded flight operations to Jos, Plateau state.

The Chief Operating Officer of Overland Airways, Mrs Aderonke Emmanuel-James, said that the resumption of direct flights to Warri was done in response to customer calls for reliable air transport to the city.

Overland Airways releases flight schedule

Following the resumption of flights to Warri, Delta state, Overland Airways has released a schedule.

Flights will fly the Warri-Lagos-Warri route on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

There will be Warri-Abuja-Warri flights also on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The schedule offers morning arrivals to and from Warri for three days every week.

Mrs Emmanuel-James highlighted that Overland Airways will deploy its new Embraer E-175 jets on the Warri route, offering passengers both Premium and Economy Class cabins.

Mrs. Emmanuel James stated;

“This flight will support important economic and social linkages between the people of Delta State and other parts of Nigeria. Passengers on the Warri service can connect seamlessly across our network to destinations in Northern and Southwestern Nigeria.

She added that in the coming months, the schedule would be scaled to include daily flights from and to Warri, the GUARDIAN reports.

Overland Airways expands flight network to Taraba, Niger state

In addition to Warri, Overland Airways has also restored flight services from Lagos state and FCT to Taraba and Niger states.

The airline is one of the few to run fligths from Abuja and Lagos State to Jalingo in Taraba state, and Minna in Niger state.

The flights to Warri are the latest addition to Overland Airways’ flight schedule, and there are plans to include more cities.

Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets early to take advantage of the new direct flights to these cities.

Recall that Overland Airways renewed its IOSA safety certification for the 5th consecutive time in October 2024, reaffirming its position as a safe and leading African carrier and the longest-serving domestic airline in Nigeria.

The airline service has evolved over the years from an all-turboprop fleet to a mixed fleet with the introduction of brand-new Embraer E175 jets.

Direct flights to Jos available with Valuejet

Meanwhile, ValueJet has launched direct flight operations from Lagos to Plateau State, and from Plateau to Abuja.

The move gives passengers more options, rather than having to complete their journeys with long and unsafe road trips.

This move was well received by air travellers, especially after Dana Air, Air Peace, and Arik Air were grounded by Nigeria's Aviation Minister.

Legit.ng reported that the airline also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Plateau state government to ensure sustained operations.

FG to start direct flights to Brazil

On the international front, the federal government is improving connectivity with other countries of the world and has announced plans to commence direct flights to Brazil.

This was part of the conclusions reached when the Minister for Aviation, Festus Keyamo, led an aviation team to Brazil recently.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the government had concluded plans for direct flights to Jamaica and Tanzania.

