Nigeria is improving in connectivity, and more direct flights are set to commence with other countries

Recently, the federal government announced that there would be direct flights to Jamaica and Tanzania

In a similar move, the government is in discussions to ensure that direct flights from Nigeria to South America commence soon

The Nigerian government is working to strengthen bilateral relations with other countries by establishing direct air routes.

The government recently announced that there would be direct air trips from Nigeria to Jamaica and Tanzania, in a move to drive international trade relations.

When direct flights commence from Nigeria to Brazil, it will link Nigeria with the entire South America and increase trade relations.

Another similar announcement is underway as a delegation from Nigeria’s aviation sector, led by Minister Festus Keyamo, arrived in Brazil on Monday, May 5.

The delegation, which included the director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, and representatives of local Nigerian airline operators will be discussing critical issues, including the establishment of a direct air route between Nigeria and South America, as directed by President Bola Tinubu.

Aviation stakeholders in discussions with aircraft manufacturer

Tunde Moshood, special adviser to the minister on media and communications, confirmed that discussions have begun between Nigeria’s delegation and Embraer, a global aircraft manufacturer and lessor, at its headquarters in São José dos Campos, São Paulo.

The discussions are expected to get Embraer to support Nigeria’s aviation sector with its network of lessors and credible financiers, The Sun reports.

Embraer, a renowned leader in regional aircraft production, will thus be bringing its resources into a partnership to help Nigerian aviation operators get access to modern aircraft, favourable leasing options and financial institutions to fund them.

Direct flights to Brazil underway

The statement from Moshood added that the delegation will meet with the Brazilian Minister of Ports and Airports, Sílvio Costa Filho, to discuss the commencement of direct flights between both countries.

It read:

“Central to the agenda is the review and adjustment of the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Brazil to allow for the immediate commencement of direct flight operations between the two countries.”

This move will strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries, enhance international trade, and improve regional connectivity as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nigeria begins direct flight to Tunisia, Jamaica

In a related development, Nigeria has also commenced direct flights to Tunisia. Moshen Antit, the ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to Nigeria, said that the direct flights would commence in 2026.

Nigeria's aviation minister is in Brazil with a delegation made up of the NCAA director general and others.

Antit noted that the improved air connectivity would make travel easier for both business travellers and tourists, thereby bolstering diplomatic and commercial ties between the two countries.

Similarly, direct flights to Jamaica will also be commencing soon, giving Nigerians easy travel access to transact business across borders.

FG to commence direct flights to Tanzania

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria was set to commence direct flights to one of the tourism capitals of East Africa - Tanzania.

Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the plans, noting that it would strengthen trade and diplomatic relations with both countries.

Tanzania is a country in East Africa, popular for its tourism sites, including the popular islands of Zanzibar.

