Nigerian airlines have chosen to fly more frequently to some destinations than the other

The airlines are impacted by reduced fleets either caused by regulations or maintenance checks abroad

Experts believe that the grounding of two Nigerian airlines by the Ministry of Aviation has compounded passengers’ woes

Nigerian airlines prioritize flights to airports with more passenger traffic than others as aircraft shortages linger.

Due to poor or lack of maintenance, the aircraft shortage is worsened by the high maintenance costs and grounding of others by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

List of routes abandoned by airlines

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, grounded the entire fleet of Arik Air over a court order, further worsening passengers’ woes.

Due to the development, airlines have reduced flight destinations with lower passenger traffic as they aim to maximize profit on the available fleet to service routes with higher demand.

According to reports, smaller airports such as Ilorin, Akure, Anambra, Asaba, Ibadan, Calabar, and Enugu see fewer flights. At the same time, routes like Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Kano have regular flight landing and take-off schedules.

Dana Air, Arik Air grounding raises airfares

In the last few months, airlines have grappled with fewer planes on domestic routes as they struggle with fleet decline due to high maintenance costs.

The airlines have sent their aircraft for maintenance and have yet to return them due to the high foreign exchange rate.

The NCAA has also grounded some due to their inability to maintain them properly.

Experts believe grounding Dana Air’s six airplanes has worsened the situation and impacted operating costs and airfares.

They also say the recent grounding of Arik Air’s entire fleet has added to passengers’ woes as routes operated by Dana and Arik have experienced high ticket costs.

Data shows that the 13 airlines operating in Nigeria have a combined fleet of 91 aircraft, including those in maintenance.

Experts worry over depleted fleet

Aviation experts and travel agents have lamented the impact of airfares on passengers and Nigerians.

Henry Uche, CEO of Good Winds and Travels, told Legit.ng that passengers are complaining of the frequent increases in fares but are unaware that it is due to insufficient aircraft.

“The most frequently asked question by our clients is why there are sudden regular changes in airfares across the country. Sometimes, finding an airline to go to our clients’ destinations takes days.

“In the situation when we cannot book them direct flights, we provide them with connecting flights. For example, someone flying to Enugu can catch a connecting flight from Owerri, whenever they are available,” he said.

FG suspends 800% increase in flight charges

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) has backtracked on its initial plan to increase navigational charges by 800%.

The decision was made after the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, recognized Nigeria's current economic challenges.

NAMA’s director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Musa, disclosed this in a statement.

