Nigeria's aviation sector is growing, but it is yet to catch up with other countries due to a deficit of critical aviation infrastructure

Stakeholders have identified key infrastructural projects that could be implemented if the federal government halts its revenue cuts

Meanwhile, plans are in top gear to fly the first made-in-Nigeria helicopter, courtesy of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

An existing practice in Nigeria’s aviation sector is that the federal government deducts 50% of revenue generated by the aviation agencies.

But stakeholders have now brought public attention to the stunted development in the airports due to a lack of funding.

They noted that if the government stops the 50% revenue cuts, funds will be available for critical infrastructure projects across the airports.

The federal government increased aviation funding in the 2025 national budget. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon, Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Stakeholder appeals to FG to halt revenue cuts

The President of the Aeronautical Information Management Association of Nigeria, Dr Ibrahim Audu, appealed to the government to halt the 50% deductions for a while to allow development come to the airports.

Speaking at the 2025 World Aeronautical Information Service Day (WAISD), Audu observed that the aviation agencies are hampered by a lack of funds and unable to upgrade the outdated facilities to global standards that will improve the safety of Nigeria’s air space.

Speaking on the theme; ‘Safeguarding The Skies: The Vital Role Of Secured Aeronautical Information In Aviation Safety’, Audu highlighted the importance of Aeronautical Information Services to ensuring safety, regularity, and efficiency in air navigation.

He stressed that if agencies like the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) are not provided more funds to install essential modernization projects like the long-delayed AIS Automation project, the consequences could be dire.

His words;

“Nigeria lags behind neighbouring countries in automation, and the system, once fully operational, will include geographic information systems, a digital NOTAM platform, and automated weather observation systems.”

He added that professionalism in the aviation sector would also be improved as the AIS automation project would enhance real-time data delivery to pilots, and improve safe flight operations across Nigerian airports.

Efforts to professionalise Nigeria's aviation sector

Dr. Audu revealed that AIMAN successfully established a licensing committee chaired by Mr. Patrick Afatapa to secure licensing for the AIS personnel and improve professional credibility in the sector.

According to the PUNCH news, Nigeria is set to host the first International Federation of Aeronautical Information Management Associations conference in 2025.

Dr. Audu confirmed in his address that the WAISD celebration would be decentralized and observed at the different stations.

FG increases aviation budget in 2025

Recall that the Nigerian Federal Government gave the aviation industry an amount of N105.953 billion in the 2025 budget submitted to the National Assembly.

The first made-in-Nigeria helicopter is almost ready for test-running. Photo credit: Contributor

Source: UGC

The allocation for 2025 is higher than the N63.317 billion overall budget for 2024, and it covers the College of Aviation, Aviation Ministry, and others.

FG soon to fly first Nigerian-made helicopter

In related news, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has announced that the country’s first Indigenous helicopter is in its final development stages.

The agency is using a combination of homegrown expertise and semi-knockdown (SKD) and complete knockdown (CKD) models to refine and develop helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Legit.ng reported that the maiden test flight is expected to take place in the coming weeks, as the ground-breaking project is near completion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng