The Banjul Accord Group (BAG) has adopted a $1 Passenger Safety Charge on international flight tickets to boost funding and improve safety regulation capacity

This charge will be implemented starting January 1, 2026, and fully enforced by 2030, with member-state contributions phased out accordingly

The initiative aims to enhance African air connectivity, reduce airfare costs, and align with the Yamoussoukro Decision and the Single African Air Transport Market

In order to increase funding and strengthen capacity for safety regulation, the Banjul Accord Group (BAG), which consists of seven African nations—Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Gambia, Cape Verde, and Sierra Leone—has adopted a $1 Passenger Safety Charge (PSC) on international flight tickets.

Due to the majority of member nations' yearly subscription payment defaults, BAG has experienced financial issues that have adversely affected the organisation's primary goals.

The 18th Plenary Session of the Banjul Accord Group, which concluded on Wednesday in Abuja, endorsed the new resolution.

To allow time for the required changes to national laws, the PSC implementation is set to start on January 1, 2026, and be fully implemented by 2030.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hosted the three-day Plenary Session and the Council of Ministers meeting, with the seven BAG member nations participating.

Leadership reported that the member states agreed to implement a $1 passenger safety charge on international commercial departing flights as a long-term funding source for BAG, BAGASOO, and BAGAIA.

The plenary also decided that member-state contributions would be phased out after the PSC was fully implemented.

Speaking on the PSC, Capt. Chris Najomo, Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation, stated that if the plan is approved by the different nations, it will also support the implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

He added that better connectivity within Africa will result in much lower airfare costs and shorter journey times.

According to him, the ministers from the different nations will meet this Thursday to discuss the suggestions and other findings, which they will present to their respective governments back home.

