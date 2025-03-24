Another airline has launched direct flight operations from Lagos to Plateau state, and from Plateau to Abuja

This gives passengers more options, rather than having to complete their journies with long unsafe road trips

The airline has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Plateau state government to ensure sustained operations

ValueJet has announced that it will soon commence direct flights from Ikeja, Lagos state to Jos, Plateau state.

The direct flights will commence from April 2, 2025, and operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, to be expanded to daily operations over time.

With this move, Valuejet has become the second airline to operate direct flight services from Lagos to Jos.

The airline now has flight operations and charter services to and from Abuja, Port Harcourt, Yola, Benin, Asaba, Kano, and Jos.

Arik Air commences direct Lagos to Jos flights

Recall that Arik Air also commenced direct flight operations from Ikeja, Lagos state to Jos, Plateau state.

The airline also commenced operations in other locations like Owerri, and Asaba, after deciding to prioritise locations with more passenger traffic over the others.

Air Peace also recently launched direct flights from Lagos to London, with passengers reporting an overall positive experience from the first trip.

Valuejet partners Plateau state government

Recall that Valuejet previously launched flights from Lagos to Jos in October 2022, and from Abuja to Jos in February 2023.

The SUN reports that the recent decision to reintroduce the flights from Lagos to Plateau State was to minimize the situation where passengers have to resort to risky and prolonged road trips to get to their destination.

ValueJet is partnering with the Plateau State Government to ensure the sustainability of the operations and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to that effect.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at ValueJet headquarters in Lagos, over the weekend, the Managing Director of ValueJet, Omololu Majekodunmi, explained that it would provide a faster and safer alternative for passengers to get to their destination.

He noted that since the inauguration of the current governor, the state executive council team have been constrained to make over 25 road trips from Jos to Abuja spending over five hours on a trip that would take only 35 minutes by air.

Plateau state commissioner of transportation, Jatau Gyang, equally commended the decision noting that it will open up the state’s economy and improve connectivity, in line with Governor Mutfwang’s vision.

Afrijet launches Gabon to Nigeria flights

In related news, Afrijet Business Service, an airline owned by the Gabon government, has made its first-ever flight to Nigeria.

The historic flight marks a significant development as businesses move to strengthen regional connectivity, moving from Libreville, Gabon, to land in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

This joins the several airlines that are already operating in Nigeria, both local and international, including Air Peace, Max Air, and United Nigeria Airlines, and gives Nigerians a direct Nigeria to Gabon flight option.

