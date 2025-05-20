International operations at Ladoke Akintola International Airport will begin in one year as upgrade work continues

The government has plans to make this a reality by June 2026, with the terminal currently 15% complete

Oya state government said it is committed to upgrading the airport to meet global standards, and domestic flights are expected to resume in 2025

The Oyo State Government has announced plans for Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Alakia, Ibadan, to commence international flight operations by June 2026.

This date was disclosed in a statement issued today by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

Oyo International Airport to begin operation in one year's time Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The commissioner disclosed that the international terminal is currently 15% completed and on track to be fully operational by the target date.

He revealed that efforts are underway to upgrade the airport to meet global aviation standards, including extending the runway from 2,400 metres to 3,000 metres and widening it from 45 metres to 60 metres to accommodate wide-body aircraft.

Oyelade stated:

"Upgrades to the airfield lighting system to CAT C standards and enhancements to firefighting capabilities are pivotal in ensuring enhanced safety measures."

He further highlighted the installation of facilities for Customs, Immigration, and other essential agencies to facilitate seamless international travel.

Regarding domestic operations, the commissioner indicated that local flight services are expected to resume by the end of this year, pending regulatory approvals, Punch reports.

He stated that of now, the runway, apron, taxiway, and blast pads are 55% complete, preparing for the imminent restart of domestic flights.

Governor Seyi Makinde says Oyo Airport will begin to receive international flights after the upgrade Photo credit: Oyostate

Source: Facebook

Oyo International Airport upgrade

In June 2024, President Bola Tinubu approved the upgrade of Ibadan Domestic Airport to an international airport.

Governor Seyi Makinde launched the first phase of the airport upgrade project in September 2024, focusing initially on extending the runway.

In February 2025 it was announced that the airport will be temporarily closed to facilitate expedited construction processes, with Messrs Craneburg Construction Ltd. leading efforts to erect a new terminal building.

The goal is to elevate Ladoke Akintola International Airport to a premier facility capable of accommodating larger aircraft and bolstering cargo handling capacity.

Already, the state government has approved the award of a contract for the dualisation of the Ibadan Airport road and other link roads.

Makinde also stated that upon completion of the airport upgrade, which includes the expansion and extension of the runway and the general upgrade of facilities, the state will begin to receive international flights.

Abia State Airport project

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abia government declared that the construction of its airport was ready to commence.

This announcement was made by the chief press secretary to the governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, in a statement shared on his official Facebook account.

He also revealed that the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, will flag the ceremony.

The state government revealed it has addressed these concerns and believes the project will be beneficial to the growth of Abia state.

