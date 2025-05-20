Electricity consumers in selected areas are expected to suffer a blackout for some hours, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)

This follows a scheduled maintenance exercise at one of the transmission substations, which will affect supply to one of the Discos

The TCN statement has also listed the areas to be affected by the blackout, which would last for at least six hours

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has told electricity consumers to expect some hours of blackout starting from Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

This is because the company has scheduled a maintenance exercise at one of its transmission substations.

The exercise started at 10:30 AM and will last through to 5:00 PM, TCN announced in an X post. The official statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, apologized to the public for the inconveniences to be caused by the maintenance exercise.

Blackout expected in several areas

TCN was formed after the unbundling of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), and is responsible for transmitting bulk electricity power from the power generation companies (GenCos) to the distribution companies (DisCos).

The planned maintenance will translate into hours of electricity blackout for consumers in several areas.

The statement announcing the exercise read in part;

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) notifies the public that a planned maintenance exercise has been scheduled at its Lokoja 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation today, May 20, 2025, from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm.

“During the period, TCN's maintenance crew will simultaneously carry out maintenance on a 60MVA 132/33kV transformer and 150MVA 330/132/33kV transformer in the substation.”

List of areas to be affected by the blackout

The TCN statement also confirmed that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will not be able to offtake power from the two affected transformers, for at least 6 hours, 30 minutes.

This means that customers in the following areas will have to endure the blackout during these hours.

Kaduna Junction

Kogi Poly

Zango Town

Lokoja Town

CBN

Nigerians suffer blackout due to a system outage

Recall that some parts of Nigeria were thrown into darkness after the national grid experienced a system disturbance on Friday, March 7, 2025.

It was gathered that the peak generation was 5284MW at 5 am before dropping below 1,000MW at 2 pm, causing a blackout.

Legit.ng reported that many generation plants were yet to restore supply to the national grid as generation dropped to 803MW at 4 PM.

TCN explains the blackout in Lagos

In related news, the Transmission Company of Nigeria explained the blackout experienced in Ikeja and other parts of Lagos state.

TCN explained that transmission line cuts were responsible for the power supply outages, as some lines snapped between Towers 420 to 422 on the Omotoso – Ikeja West 330kV transmission line on Saturday, March 9, 2025.

The company announced on its X handle that engineers and materials have been deployed to the areas to fix the issue and repair the snapped lines.

