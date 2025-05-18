More Nigerians are turning to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to reduce their fuel expenses, as petrol prices remain very high

A new report has emerged that the CNG filling stations available are not enough to meet the demand

There are now long queues, and this has become a source of concern for the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria

Nigerians seeking relief from high petrol prices are increasingly turning to compressed natural gas (CNG).

This has created long queues at filling stations offering CNG, which is priced at N200 per standard cubic metre for vehicles.

The queues have exposed severe infrastructure gaps, with truck and vehicle owners spending hours and in some cases, days, waiting in line to refill their cylinders.

Punch reports that truck drivers have begun keeping vigil at the NIPCO CNG station in Ibafo, Ogun State, as they battle with long delays to refuel.

The situation is fast becoming reminiscent of Nigeria’s recurring petrol scarcity episodes.

Commenting on the development, Mike Osatuyi, former National Secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), expressed concern over the poor implementation of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi), nearly two years after its launch.

He said:

“Vehicles often spend hours and trucks, days at CNG filling stations due to inadequate service capacity."

He cited areas such as Zuba-Kubwa Road and Abuja Airport Road in the FCT, as well as the Ibadan Expressway corridor and Ibadan Tollgate, as flashpoints for long queues.

Osatuyi described the situation as a “national embarrassment,” blaming the federal government’s failure to expand CNG infrastructure despite rising interest among Nigerians in converting to the cheaper, cleaner fuel.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for his initial commitment to the initiative, Osatuyi lamented the lack of follow-through.

He added;

“If this effort had begun 20 years ago, we could have cut petrol consumption in Nigeria by 50%"

Osatuyi listed benefits of CNG to include affordability, environmental friendliness, and lower transportation costs.

He also warned that the pace of infrastructure rollout lags significantly behind public adoption, with the current national budget falling short of what is required to meet demand.

High vehicle conversion costs are another hurdle for many Nigerians.

From 11 to 65 CNG stations

In the last year, Nigeria moved from having only 11 CNG stations to 65 stations by 2025. This growth followed massive awareness campaigns and partnerships with important groups like transport unions, the military, and large companies like BUA and Dangote.

He highlighted the new challenge: ensuring enough gas supply for the growing number of CNG vehicles.

To address this, PCNGI is working with the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund to develop 35 stations and with NNPC Limited, which is building 120 stations, 12 of which are already open.

NNPC releases locations of filling stations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has released a list of locations for its filling stations selling CNG.

The national oil company is encouraging more Nigerians to convert their vehicles from using petrol to CNG, believing it to be the future.

This switch helps vehicle owners save money while reducing emissions for the good of the environment.

