Some parts of Nigeria, especially Lagos state have been thrown into darkness following a system outage of the national grid

It was gathered that Nigeria's power generation dropped below 1,000MW at about 2 pm on Friday, March 7, 2025

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and Eko Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the power outage in Lagos state

Ikeja, Lagos state - Some parts of Nigeria were thrown into darkness after the national grid experienced a system disturbance on Friday, March 7, 2025.

It was gathered that the peak generation was 5284MW at 5 am before dropping below 1,000MW at 2 pm.

This development occurred after Nigeria's power sector finally hit the 6,000MW target set by the federal government.

As reported by The Punch, many generation plants are yet to restore supply to the national grid as generation dropped to 803MW at 4pm.

According to Vanguard, the National Independent System Operator (NISO) showed that the number of power plants on the grid dropped from 22 to 13 between 1pm to 3pm.

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company confirmed that the national grid suffered a ‘system outage’.

“Dear esteemed customer, Please, be informed that we experienced a system outage today 07/03/2025 @ 14:00hrs, affecting supply within our network.

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders. Kindly bear with us.”

Similarly, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company disclosed that there was a system disruption.

“Dear valued customer, kindly be informed there was a system disruption on 7th March 2025 at 13:59hrs, which has resulted in a loss of power supply across our network.

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as the power supply is restored. Kindly bear with us,”

Legit.ng earlier reported that there was a total blackout in Nigeria as the national grid collapsed with many people thrown into darkness.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company confirmed that the national grip collapsed at 11:34 am February 12, 2025.

AEDC disclosed that the gradual restoration of power supply has commenced to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilised.

Nigerians react as national grid collapses

Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria's national power grid collapsed on Saturday, January 11, 2025, marking the first such incident of the year.

This event has reportedly caused widespread blackouts across the country while efforts to restore power are reportedly underway.

Interestingly, many Nigerians took to social media X and highlighted their ongoing challenges with the nation's power infrastructure.

Peter Obi chides Tinubu's govt over national grid collapse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate, criticised the recent collapse of Nigeria’s national grid.

Obi emphasised the devastating impact of frequent power failures on Nigeria’s economy, especially on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Comparing Nigeria to other African nations, Obi highlighted that countries like South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria generate significantly more electricity.

