JUST IN: “Unfortunate”, Several Feared Dead as Two storey Building Collapses in Lagos, Video Trends
Orile-Iganmu, Lagos state - A video showing the frightening moment a two-storey building collapsed in Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos has surfaced on the internet.
Legit.ng learnt that the incident occurred at about 8 am on Monday, October 14.
An eyewitness filmed the scary moment the building went down. The video, which is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter), was shared by Daily Trust.
The Cable also noted the sad update.
Several occupants of the building are feared dead.
See some reactions on X below
@aleeyoou wrote:
“Very unfortunate.”
@ComrJosephrich said:
“Sad incident.”
@hosts10053 tweeted:
“If the state government is working, very old and weak structures like this shouldn't be standing.”
