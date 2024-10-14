Global site navigation

JUST IN: "Unfortunate", Several Feared Dead as Two storey Building Collapses in Lagos, Video Trends
Nigeria

Orile-Iganmu, Lagos state - A video showing the frightening moment a two-storey building collapsed in Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos has surfaced on the internet.

Legit.ng learnt that the incident occurred at about 8 am on Monday, October 14.

An eyewitness filmed the scary moment the building went down. The video, which is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter), was shared by Daily Trust.

The Cable also noted the sad update.

Several occupants of the building are feared dead.

See some reactions on X below

@aleeyoou wrote:

“Very unfortunate.”

@ComrJosephrich said:

“Sad incident.”

@hosts10053 tweeted:

“If the state government is working, very old and weak structures like this shouldn't be standing.”

More to follow...

