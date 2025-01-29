A building collapse in Ikota, Lekki, Lagos State, on January 28, 2025, left two dead and five others seriously injured, with some still feared trapped under the rubble

NEMA confirmed the recovery of two bodies: an adult male and a young boy. Five injured workers were rescued and hospitalized, while search and rescue efforts continue

LASEMA joined the rescue operations, deploying heavy-duty equipment, while both agencies vowed to conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of the collapse

Ajah, Lagos state - A tragic building collapse in the Ikota area of Lekki, Ajah, Lagos State, has resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

The two-storey structure, still under construction, caved in on Tuesday, January 28, leaving five workers seriously injured and others feared trapped beneath the rubble.

Tragedy in Lagos as two people die after a building collapsed. Photo credit: @HKofLagos

Source: Twitter

NEMA reports casualties and rescue efforts

According to Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency ( ), the bodies of two victims have been recovered from the wreckage: an adult male and a young boy.

Five others, all adult males, sustained serious injuries and have been transported to a nearby hospital in Lagos for treatment, as reported by The Cable.

"So far, we’ve recovered two bodies, one adult male and a young boy. Five injured workers have been rescued and rushed to the hospital.

"There are still concerns that more victims could be trapped under the debris,” Farinloye said in a statement.

Farinloye confirmed that search and rescue operations were continuing at the site of the collapse.

Although the immediate cause of the incident remains unclear, authorities have assured that a full investigation will be conducted, as reported by Channels Television.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) also confirmed the incident, although they reported only one confirmed fatality and four injured workers.

LASEMA’s Executive Director, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, provided additional details about the ongoing efforts.

LASEMA's joins in rescue operations

“Our teams, along with other stakeholders, have been working tirelessly to rescue victims from the debris.

“Our heavy-duty equipment is on the ground, and we are committed to ensuring that all trapped victims are safely recovered. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary," Oke-Osanyintolu said.

As rescue operations continue, the authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the collapse.

Both NEMA and LASEMA have stated that a thorough investigation will be launched to determine the factors that led to the tragic incident.

The community and the families of the victims are left in shock as the search for any remaining survivors continues, with hopes that no more lives will be lost in the aftermath of this devastating collapse.

Building collapses in Orile Iganmu Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video showing the frightening moment a two-storey building collapsed in Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos surfaced online.

An eyewitness filmed the scary moment the building went down as people scampered for safety amid panic.

Meanwhile, according to emergency personnel, everyone who was inside the building had left before it collapsed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng