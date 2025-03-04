The Nigeria Customs Service is keeping up its anti-smuggling operations and has made major seizures

Smuggled fuel worth about N238 million was intercepted and seized in several recent operations

The Comptroller-General of Customs explained the reasons the criminals engage in fuel smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted and confiscated about 245,370 litres of fuel, valued at N238.1 million.

These seizures were made within three months under the ongoing anti-smuggling operation tagged “Operation Whirlwind.”

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, explained that the smugglers were taking advantage of price disparities across Nigeria’s borders to smuggle the product into nearby countries and make more profits.

Adeniyi noted that the price disparity has made smuggling a lucrative venture for the criminals to embrace it, despite the harm caused to Nigeria’s national interests.

Channels TV reports that there were also recent seizures made at the NCS operations unit in Ikeja, Lagos state.

Breakdown of confiscated PMS

The Comptroller General gave the breakdown of major seizures that happened under Operation Whirlwind.

Adeniyi noted that about 199,495 litres of PMS valued at N199.5 million was seized in Adamawa State on January 30th, 2025.

Another 45,875 litres of PMS valued at N38.6 million was intercepted in Kwara state on February 17th, 2025, while 28,300 litres of PMS was confiscated along key smuggling routes in Lagos and Ogun states between January 11 and February 23, 2025.

The CGC described fuel smuggling as an attempt to undermine the Nigerian government’s efforts in reforming and stabilizing the domestic petroleum industry for Nigerians.

He noted that even though the criminal networks continue to change tactics and refine their techniques to evade the law enforcement agents, the Nigeria Customs Service and other stakeholders in the Operation Whirlwind are adapting to the changes rapidly.

Adeniyi commended Assistant Comptroller-General Hussein Ejibuno, the head of the operations and his team members for their concerted efforts.

ACG Ejibuno promised that the team would continue to work hard to dismantle the criminal networks. He also revealed that three vehicles used for fuel smuggling were confiscated in recent operations, and two suspects are already facing court trials.

Recall that the Nigeria Customs Service also seized and handed over a large cache of smuggled arms and ammunition to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

Nigeria Customs auctions seized fuel

In related news, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) auctioned over 15,000 liters of seized PMS in December 2024 at affordable rates to ease festive season transportation challenges.

The Operation Whirlwind team had seized about 613 jerrycans worth over N27.5 million, and after obtaining legal approvals, the items were listed for public auctioning.

The products were sold at giveaway prices, with a 25-litre gallon sold at N10,000. The initiative aimed to alleviate transportation hardships, demonstrating Customs’ commitment to tackling economic sabotage and supporting citizens.

