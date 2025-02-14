Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over 1,599 assorted arms and 2,298 live cartridges to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

The arms, seized in 2018 in three containers at the Tin Can Island Port, were officially handed over to the NCCSALW on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the headquarters of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone 'A', Ikeja, Lagos state.

CGC Adeniyi reiterates his commitment to enhance national security. Photo credit: @CustomsNG

Source: Twitter

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, stated that the handover ceremony demonstrates the NCS’ commitment to protecting national borders and maintaining public safety.

He said:

“We will spare no resource in hunting down, exposing, and prosecuting anyone who attempts to compromise our national security through arms trafficking."

Furthermore, the CGC applauded the professionalism and courage of officers involved in the seizures and the Forensics Unit for their role in securing convictions.

Nigeria Customs Service backs legitimate trade

At the event in Lagos state, CGC Adeniyi assured the public of the NCS’s commitment to protecting legitimate trade while ensuring national security.

His words:

“We stand ready to deploy our full arsenal of intelligence and enforcement capabilities to protect legitimate trade as we ensure Nigeria’s security interests remain paramount."

Nigerian agency pleased with customs

On his part, DIG Johnson Babatunde (Rtd), the director-general (DG) of NCCSALW, received the items on behalf of the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu. He assured that the weapons would be handled in accordance with international conventions.

Babatunde said:

“Nigeria is a signatory to the ECOWAS Convention, and we will not do anything short of international best practice."

He ended his speech by encouraging all stakeholders to remain vigilant. He also asked people to continue collaborating to ensure the country remains resilient against the scourge of illicit weaponry.

Customs suspends implementation of 4% FOB charge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NCS suspended the enforcement of the 4 percent free-on-board value on imported goods.

Presidential aide Dada Olusegun shared a recent press release signed by Abdullahi Aliyu Maiwada, the spokesperson of the NCS. In the document, the NCS acknowledged the "strategic role" of stakeholders towards the emergence and implementation of the NCS Act 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng