The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued new Air Operator Certificates to five new airlines

This brings in five new players into the aviation sector and will intensify competition across several routes

Nigerians had complained of indiscriminate increases in air fares despite poor customer service and recurrent flight disruption

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has certified five new airlines, making them legal air operators in Nigeria.

This brings the total number of Air Operators' Certificates (AOCs) to 44, including scheduled and non-scheduled operators.

Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo disclosed this at the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development in Lagos.

Lower airfares in sight

Najomo noted that the Authority is working to bring more operators on stream with the speedy issuance of permits, licenses and certifications.

He added that this would also help reduce monopoly and promote the growth of indigenous players on foreign routes, thus allowing competition to bring about lower airfares.

A recent report from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that airfares increased by almost 50% within the last year and more than 100% in the last three years.

Recall that several airlines were forced to offer discounted prices during the yuletide season due to complaints about the increase in airfares.

Najomo said that with continuous engagement with the airlines and allied service operators, all concerns about high airfare would be resolved.

According to a Daily Trust report, the NCAA DG addressed fears about the age of aircraft, noting that as long as regular maintenance is carried out as scheduled, it remains safe.

FAAN beefs up airport security

As part of moves to improve Aviation security in Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has equally trained and recertified over 3000 aviation security personnel.

This move positions the industry to better respond to threats in aviation security as they arise. Kuku noted that FAAN has also deployed several explosive detection and screening devices, especially in the cabin and baggage compartments.

Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, noted in her remarks that FAAN still has to deal with issues arising from the ageing infrastructure across the 31 airports it currently manages and the de-rubberisation of airport runways, which is ongoing.

Mrs. Kuku noted that FAAN had deployed several efforts to reduce incidences of bird strikes to a minimum through effective grass management, waste separation and recycling programmes.

The FAAN MD disclosed that Nigeria would be playing host for the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)-certified Airport Management Programme, the first ever and a major milestone for Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Airlines blame high airfares on costs

In related news, Air Peace has justified the high airfares, attributing it to the increased cost of operating and maintaining its services.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Oluwatosin Olajide, gave a breakdown of the airline’s expenses, showing that the cost of operating a one-hour flight surpasses 14 million in Nigeria.

She disclosed that aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) for Air Peace gulps about $4,000 for an hour’s flight.

