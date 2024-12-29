The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will auction over 15,000 liters of seized PMS at affordable rates to ease festive season transportation challenges

Operation Whirlwind has disrupted fuel smuggling, seizing 613 jerrycans worth over N27.5 million, with legal approvals finalized for public auctioning

The initiative aims to alleviate transportation hardships, demonstrating Customs’ commitment to tackling economic sabotage and supporting citizens

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced plans to auction over 15,000 liters of seized Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) to the public, aiming to mitigate transportation challenges during the festive season.

The initiative, spearheaded by Operation Whirlwind, was unveiled by its National Coordinator, ACG Hussein Ejibunu, during a press briefing at the Customs Training College in Ikeja on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

ACG Ejibunu detailed the operation’s recent successes, including the seizure of 613 jerrycans of PMS with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N27,565,000 in the Lagos-Ogun axis.

Ejibunu stated:

“This operation, which commenced on May 27, 2024, has consistently disrupted the activities of economic saboteurs. The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) has encouraged operatives to sustain their efforts until these illegal practices are eradicated”

Customs announces Petrol to be sold N400/ltr

In line with the CGC’s directive, the seized fuel will be sold to the public at an affordable rate of N10,000 per 25 liters.

The auction process has been legally cleared, with court condemnation orders and other necessary legal formalities finalized through the office of the Legal Adviser.

This initiative is expected to provide relief to Nigerians facing high transportation costs during the festive period.

“The CGC has approved this auction to ease the burden of transportation during the festive season. It is part of our commitment to ensuring that the public benefits from our operations against economic saboteurs,” Ejibunu emphasized.

Customs reiterates zeal to continue cubbing smugglers' effort

Operation Whirlwind, launched earlier this year, has focused on curbing the smuggling of petroleum products and other contraband, with notable achievements in the fight against economic sabotage.

The auction is a direct response to the challenges posed by fuel scarcity and rising costs, particularly during periods of increased travel demand.

