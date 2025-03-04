NDLEA has arrested 59-year-old Ogbonnaya Kevin Jeff in Lagos for allegedly leading an international drug trafficking network linked to N1.4 billion worth of illicit drugs

Ogbonnaya was accused of coordinating major drug shipments from Nigeria to South Korea, laundering proceeds through electronics imports, and recruiting couriers across Africa

NDLEA has vowed to keep targeting drug lords, with Chairman Buba Marwa reaffirming the agency’s commitment to dismantling global trafficking syndicates operating from Nigeria

After 17 years of evading authorities while allegedly masterminding a global drug network, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 59-year-old Ogbonnaya Kevin Jeff in Lagos.

Ogbonnaya, who had been on the radar of both local and international law enforcement agencies, was apprehended on Wednesday, February 12, at his hideout located at No. 3, Ibukunoluwa Taiwo Close, off LASU Road in the Ojo area of Lagos.

His arrest follows years of investigation aided by an Interpol Red Notice and intelligence from the National Intelligence Service of South Korea.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, March 3, 2025, NDLEA chairman/chief executive officer, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), described the arrest as a significant victory in the agency’s efforts to dismantle drug syndicates operating within Nigeria and beyond.

“The major development that warranted this special briefing pertains to the arrest of a drug lord who is wanted across the world as the leader of an international drug trafficking organisation.

"As we have said four years ago when we began the reform of NDLEA, our prime targets are drug barons and other important figures that organise drug trafficking rings," Marwa said.

International connections and ongoing operations

Marwa disclosed that Ogbonnaya was far from a small-time dealer. Instead, he allegedly led an extensive international network, coordinating drug shipments from Nigeria to South Korea and other countries, even after serving a prison sentence in Korea in 2007, NDLEA reported.

“Our records reveal that many Nigerians apprehended outside the country for drug-related offences were linked to him.

“We have established that he laundered drug proceeds through the importation of electronics and other goods," Marwa added.

A search of his residence uncovered several Nigerian passports bearing Korean visas and a stash of illicit substances stored in a building behind his home.

NDLEA investigation exposes multiple drug shipments

NDLEA’s investigation has linked Ogbonnaya to multiple high-value drug shipments.

These include a 6,051-gram consignment of skunk hidden in dried chillies and jujube sent to South Korea in October 2023 and at least five kilograms of methamphetamine smuggled between December 2023 and April 2024.

“In recent times alone, he has sent illicit drugs worth over N1.4 billion in street value to South Korea,” Marwa confirmed.

According to the NDLEA, Ogbonnaya worked closely with accomplices across several African countries and maintained operatives in South Korea, including a supply manager and local couriers, Leadership reported.

Ogbonnaya’s crimes have attracted serious legal consequences abroad.

The Seoul Central District Court issued two arrest warrants for him in 2024, charging him with importing narcotics under South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act — an offence punishable by life imprisonment.

Marwa vows to get hold of drug lords in Nigeria

Marwa reiterated NDLEA’s commitment to ensuring that Nigeria does not serve as a hub for international drug trafficking.

"We will continue our relentless fight against illicit drug networks and their financiers,” he assured.

Man excretes 120 wraps of cocaine

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a 42-year-old Angolan national, Mbala Dajou Abuba, was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) after he was found attempting to smuggle cocaine to Istanbul, Turkey.

The suspect was intercepted on February 25, 2025, while preparing to board an Egypt Air flight to Turkey through Cairo.

