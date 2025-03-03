Lagos state government has set up a laudable target of converting 400,000 PMS powered vehicles to CNG

The target is set to be achieved before 2028 and will place Lagos state at the forefront of the transition to cleaner energy

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave a breakdown of the target and the timelines to be achieved

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The Lagos State government has set a lofty target to convert 400,000 Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) -powered vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) before 2028.

The state government noted that the over 4 million vehicles in Lagos state contribute not only to the heavy fuel consumption but also to carbon emissions polluting the environment.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu noted that achieving the set goal will reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by up to 10 percent in Lagos State.

This figure represents about 10% of the vehicles operating within Lagos state. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpel/Olympia de Maismont

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the grand opening ceremony of Portland Gas Limited’s CNG mobile refill unit situated in Ojota, Sanwo-Olu reeled out his plans.

Lagos state to roll out conversion centres

The state governor noted that this plan would be executed between 2025 and 2028 as a partnership venture.

Sanwo-Olu said the CNG Transition strategy would leverage on a partnership between designated CNG conversion centres and equipment manufacturers.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) Managing Director, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo noted that before the end of Q2, 2025, 2000 vehicles in Lagos state would be converted to CNG.

He explained that the implementation would start with vehicles within the Lagos state government fleet, security emergency buses, first and last mile buses, and even public transportation buses, Daily Trust reports.

In his remarks, the CEO of Portland Gas Limited, Folajimi Lai-Mohammed, expressed his enthusiasm to partner with the Lagos state government to achieve the conversion goals, especially in mass transportation.

The transition to CNG movement has made visible progress since its launch, especially after the PCNGi team addressed public safety concerns. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The programme director of the Presidential CNG Initiative group (PCNGi), Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi, was also present and reiterated the need for private sector partnerships to achieve the goal.

The CNG Transition programme had experienced some early setbacks due to safety concerns from Nigerians, but the PCNGi team addressed these concerns, assuring Nigerians of safety.

The federal government has also announced plans to launch 150 CNG retail outlets nationwide to make the product accessible to end users as the number of CNG vehicles increases.

FG spends $200 million on CNG infrastructure

In related news, the federal government has spent over $200 million in setting up CNG infrastructure across the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpo Ekpo, listed out the benefits of this infrastructure to Nigerians.

He noted that the environment will be cleaner due to reduced carbon emissions, and Nigerians will also enjoy cheaper and more affordable fuel for their vehicles, translating into cheaper transportation for all.

Meanwhile, the government is still on course to convert over 100,000 vehicles to CNG before the end of 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng