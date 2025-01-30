The husband of a passenger on American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River, shares his heartbreaking wish as he awaits news about his wife

Emergency responders have recovered 18 bodies so far, while the search and rescue operation continues

President Trump and Vice President Vance have been briefed on the incident and expressed their gratitude to first responders

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

The husband of a passenger on board American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a military helicopter mid-air before plunging into the Potomac River, has shared his devastating wish as he awaits news about his wife.

Hamaad Raza revealed in a heartbreaking chat that his wife, who was on the doomed jet, had texted him minutes before the catastrophe, saying "landing in 20 minutes."

Husband of Passenger on Airplane that Crashed Speaks for the First Time, Shares WhatsApp Chat

Source: Getty Images

Collision and rescue efforts

The plane, arriving from Wichita, Kansas, carried 60 passengers and four crew members, while the US Army Black Hawk helicopter carried three soldiers.

The two aircraft collided at DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night around 9pm local time, with all 64 passengers now feared dead.

Hamaad sensed trouble when his reply to his wife failed to send, stating, "I'm praying someone is pulling her from the river as we speak."

Responders, including fireboats and various emergency agencies, rushed to the scene where the aircraft lay split in two in the icy Potomac River. Eighteen bodies have been recovered so far, and the search and rescue operation continues.

Investigation and official statements

Investigators are piecing together the aircrafts' final moments before the collision, including their contact with air traffic controllers and a loss of altitude by the passenger jet.

Air traffic at the airport came to a standstill amid the emergency operations. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed that the incident had been brought to the attention of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

President Trump expressed his gratitude to the first responders for their "incredible work" and stated, "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God bless their souls."

American airlines and vice president's response

Vice President Vance urged the public on X to "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening."

American Airlines released a statement acknowledging the incident:

"We're aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available."

Footage from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights, consistent with aircraft, merging in a fireball.

Nigerian airplane crash-lands at airport

Legit.ng reported that A Max Air flight from Lagos crash-landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Tuesday at 10:57 p.m.

A passenger confirmed that the aircraft lost its nose landing gear tyre upon touchdown, causing it to burst into flames before the plane skidded to a stop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng