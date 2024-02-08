The Kenyan government has said that Kenya Airways will begin daily flights to Nigeria

The government said the daily flights will commence from June 2024 from Nairobi to Abuja

The development comes as the country unveiled an online e-visa platform and removed restrictions for Africans going to the country

Samuel Mogere, the acting Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, has said that as part of the plans to open up Kenya to the rest of the world, Kenyan Airways will commence daily flights to Nigeria.

The Kenyan envoy disclosed this at the Magical Kenya roadshow in Abuja on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Kenyan Airways set to begin daily flights to Nigeria in June Credit: TONY KARUMBA / Contributor

Kenya opens an online e-visa processing platform

Mogere said the new government in Kenya is set to unite Africa by ensuring that Nigerians travel seamlessly and daily to Kenya without hassles.

He said the Kenyan government also introduced an online e-visa process where visitors can apply and obtain visa approval to travel to the country without stress.

The Kenyan Tourism Board marketing manager, Alex Tunoi, said the roadshow was a diversification plan by the tourism board to increase arrivals from Africa as the continent is the focal point of Kenya's tourism.

Leadership reports that Steve Biko, the regional sales manager at Sarova Hotels and Resorts in Kenya, said they are in Nigeria because it is an important market with a large population and frequent travellers.

Daily flights to Nigeria begin on June

Kenya had announced that direct flights between Nairobi and Abuja would begin on June 6, 2024.

Kenya Airways flies four times weekly from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The direct flights to Abuja were usually scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Kenyan grants Africans visa-free entry

The development comes as Kenyan President William Ruto said visitors worldwide will no longer require a visa to visit the country starting January 2024, Legit.ng reported.

The President said his government developed a digital platform to ensure all visitors receive an electronic travel authorisation in advance instead of applying for visas.

Ruto said:

"It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya."

The President has consistently campaigned for free visa travel within the African continent.

At a conference in DR Congo in October 2023, he revealed that people from African countries would no longer need a visa to visit Kenya by the end of 2023.

