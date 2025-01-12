An unruly passenger on an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja disrupted the journey, leading to significant delays and financial losses for the airline

The timely intervention of AVSEC and Ibom Air personnel saved the passenger from being lynched by other irate travelers

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is taking legal action and continues to educate stakeholders about the penalties for such behavior

On January 8, 2025, an Ibom Air flight scheduled to depart Uyo for Abuja at 1730hrs was said to have been severely disrupted by the unruly behavior of a single passenger, resulting in significant delays and financial losses for the airline.

The incident, highlighted by Michael Achimugu on X, described how the passenger's actions caused 89 other passengers to lose valuable time, money, and opportunities, as well as millions of naira in costs for Ibom Air.

Passenger gives reason for stopping the airplane from flying. Photo credit: UmeJohn34/X

Details of the Incident

According to Michael Achimugu, during check-in, passengers were informed that due to weight restrictions, some or all of their luggage might not arrive on the same flight.

Those with luggage above 20kg signed indemnity forms, while others were informed verbally that their bags would arrive on the next scheduled flight, to which they agreed.

However, after boarding, one passenger noticed her bag was not loaded and demanded it be included, refusing to fly otherwise. Despite interventions from FAAN AVSEC and the pilot, she blocked the aisle, causing the airspace to be shut down and the flight to be canceled.

Consequences and Response

The other passengers, including an infant and a chef traveling for a paid service, became irate, and it was only through the timely intervention of AVSEC and Ibom Air personnel, led by Amaka Echetabu, that the passenger was saved from potential lynching.

The airline had to provide refreshments, transportation, and hotel accommodation for the stranded passengers, incurring great and avoidable costs. This disruption also created a scheduling challenge that would take days to normalize.

See excerpt from the post below:

“On Wednesday, 08/01/2025, an Ibom Air flight scheduled to depart Uyo for Abuja at 1730hrs was viciously disrupted by a single passenger's unruly behaviour.

“Her actions (captured below by other irate passengers) ensured that 89 other passengers on board lost valuable time, money, and opportunities. She also caused Ibom Air millions of naira plus a serious scheduling conundrum.

“All passengers had been informed during check-in that, due to weight restrictions, some or all of their luggage MAY NOT arrive on the same flight. Passengers with luggage above 20kg signed indemnity forms in this regard, while those whose bags were in the region of 20kg were informed verbally that their bags would arrive on the next scheduled flight. They agreed, including this passenger.

“After boarding, she noticed that her bag was not among the luggage loaded into the bowels of the aircraft. She angrily stepped down from the aircraft and insisted that her bags be loaded. Otherwise, NOBODY was going to fly.

“Even the intervention of FAAN AVSEC and the pilot did not let her budge. The pilot offered to carry her checked in bag in the cabin, but the size did not fit.

“All the while, the pilot was taking note of the time because Uyo was a sunset airport, and the airspace would be shut down any moment.

“AVSEC then explained to the angry passenger that she would have to be deboarded if she refused to travel without the bag. She asked to be allowed to pick her handbag from the cabin, only to get in there and block the aisle, insisting that the flight would not depart without her bags.

“Among the 89 other passengers was an infant and a chef who was travelling to provide paid service to a big client in Abuja.

“Despite all pleas, she held the plane hostage until the airspace was closed. Consequently, the pilot had to announce a cancellation of the flight.

“It was at that moment that other passengers became irate. Had AVSEC and Ibom Air personnel led by Amaka Echetabu not been on top of their game, the unruly passenger would have been lynched. I salute the timely intervention that saved her life.

“The airline had to provide immediate refreshment, transportation for passengers who were resident in Uyo, and hotel accommodation for those who came from out of town at great and avoidable cost.

“This means that the airline would have catered twice for the same flight.

“Added to this was the fact that a scheduling challenge has now been created automatically, one that will take days to normalize. For an industry where profit margins are extremely thin, this was very avoidable.

“The regulations state firmly that no provocation justifies violence at the airport. Certain acts, especially holding up the movement of an aircraft through means of violence, could be interpreted as terrorism depending on the severity (to be determined by the police).

“The passenger is being prosecuted to court. The NCAA continues to educate stakeholders about unruly behaviour and the penalties it attracts.”

See the post on X as well as the video below:

