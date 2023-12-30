The federal government has increased locations where passengers can get a 50% discount on the cost of travel this season

The list includes 20 locations, including Lagos and Abuja, where Nigerians coming back after travel can get low-cost transport

The federal government initiated the discount in transport fares to ease the hike in transport fares for Nigerians

As part of efforts to address concerns about a hike in transportation fares, the federal government has added to the list of companies where Nigerians can enjoy a 50% rebate on travel costs.

This comes after the government earlier listed some locations and companies to get discounted transport fares following a report that President Bola Tinubu recently okayed a 50% rebate for inter-state travel across 22 luxurious bus routes.

The new list was released by Temitope Ajayi, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity on his X account.

It highlighted the following locations where Nigerians can enjoy a 50% rebate on transport fares for return trips during the festive season.

Lagos – Join from Oshodi Terminal 3 Abuja - Join from Jabi Park Onitsha - Join from Umugo Park (Port Harcourt Road) Aba - Join from Abia Polytechnic, Aba Kano - Join from Balmary Park, Ring Road/Maiduguri Bypass, Hotoro Kaduna - Join from Mando Park (Lagos route) Join from Television Garage for Eastern route Jos - Join from Gadabiu Luxury Park Enugu - (Abakiliki/Nsukka) - Join from Old Park in Enugu Owerri - Join from Somachi Park Port Harcourt - Join from Olu Obasanjo Ezenwata Park Sokoto - Join from Sokoto Central Park Gombe - Join from Gombe Central Park Zakibiam - Join from Heavy Duty Park Uyo - Join from The Young Shall Grow Park Uyo - Join from Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Monsignor Akpan Avenue, Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom Uyo - Join from The Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Monsignor Akpan) Avenue, Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom) Gombe – Join at Gombe Line Park, Opposite Government House, Gombe.

