Air Peace has denied implementing a 50% discount on the costs of its flight tickets across Nigeria

The airlines stated this in reaction to purported news that is floating across social media platforms

The airline insists it has not reached any such agreement with the President Tinubu-led Federal Government

Nigeria's foremost airline, Air Peace, has dismissed reports of a reduction in airfares for all passengers flying on its airline to different parts of the country for the Yuletide.

The airline's reaction follows purported news that President Bola Tinubu has reached an agreement with Air Peace on a 50% discount on airfares for all passengers on all routes.

No agreement with FG on 50% discount on tickets

In a statement posted on its social media account, Air Peace declared that no such agreement between the airline and the Federal Government has been reached.

It stated:

"Our attention has been drawn to a particular notice being circulated online purporting to be an official statement of an agreement between President Bola Tinubu and Air Peace on a 50% flight ticket discount to Nigerians.

"We wish to inform the public that this statement did not originate from Air Peace; neither does such an agreement exist, Thre airline dissociates itself from the sham notice."

The airline recommends that prospective customers regularly check its official website and social media pages for the latest updates and official statements.

Additionally, the airline urges its valued members to dismiss any misinformation, categorically affirming that the provided information is entirely baseless and unfounded.

