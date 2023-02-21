Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar have highlighted their plans for Nigeria in their respective manifestoes

The leading presidential candidates in Nigeria's 2023 elections have promised to tackle the many issues plaguing Nigeria's progress

Amongst the issues to be tackled are fuel subsidy, electricity, education, healthcare delivery, exchange rate crisis and others

Nigeria's presidential election is only a few days away and many Nigerians are ready to cast their votes for their preferred candidates. The most popular candidates in the race include Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party and Yele Sowore of the African Action Congress.

The candidates and parties in the course of their campaigns have released manifestos indicating what their plans and policies for a better Nigeria are. Through several discussions and debates, they have explained their plans and policies which they hope will get Nigeria out of the...

Based on the content of their manifestoes, Legit.ng has compiled the plans of the top 3 candidates -Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar - highlighting how they plan to tackle issues such as electricity, fuel subsidy, unemployment and others.

Exchange rate crisis

Nigeria's exchange rate has been nothing but controversial in the last decade, continuously declining against the US dollar, UK pound and the euro. Nigeria operates multiple exchange rates. Last year November, it fell to a record low of about N900 to a dollar in the blackmarket. The declining Naira exchange rate has had a number of implications on the economy. Here is what our top candidates have said about it.

Obi: Obi plans to simplify the exchange rate regime, but discontinue multiple exchange rates.

Tinubu: His plan is to work with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the financial sector to carefully view and better optimize the exchange rate regime.

Atiku: He plans to maintain exchange rate stability and institutionalize fiscal discipline.

Electricity

For decades, power supply in Nigeria has been widely epileptic with many parts of the country experiencing electricity supply for not more than 3-4 hours daily. Several governments in the past have promised resuscitating the power sector, but that has not been achieved. The frequent national grid collapse has almost become a norm. But this is how our candidates plan to fix the problem in the power sector.

Obi: He plans to improve the electricity sector through transmission, generation, distribution, and financing. This includes improving the national grid and completing the $2.3 billion Nigeria-Siemens network investment deal. Also, solar power revolution across the country, especially in the north. The creation of 100,000 mini-grids by the end of 2024, and deliver 5,0000 direct jobs and 100,000 indirect jobs in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Tinubu: The APC flagbearer plans to improve electricity generation and transmission targets, rural electrification, support for domestic manufacturing of electricity meters, elimination of estimated billings, setting up renewable energy plants, reform the sector via power policy.

Atiku: The former vice president plans to upgrade the power transmission grid, empower the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, and intensify rural electrification projects to ensure electricity access.

Unemployment

One major issue the eventually winner of the election will be confronted with is the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria. Nigeria's unemployment rate will hit 37% in 2023, according to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). Nigerian youths constitute majority of the voting population, and it would be expedient to see a plan that would actually lead to the creation of more jobs, thereby reducing drastically, the rate of unemployment in the country.

Obi: In solving unemployment, the candidate plans to empower the youths with digital skills to get offshore jobs in the new gig economy. Also, create jobs through the sports, creative, electricity, and other sectors.

Tinubu: The APC flag bearer plans to create new jobs, and reduce youth unemployment by half within four years.

Atiku: He plans to solve unemployment through four pillars of job creation which are hinged on, a growing economy, a productive MSMEs sector, innovative skills and entrepreneurship programs, and policy & institution strengthening.

Fuel subsidy

To remove or not to remove fuel subsidy. This is one economic issue that has been debated the most. Previous governments have lacked the political will to squarely attack the fuel subsidy matter because of a possible objection by the masses. In 2021, fuel subsidy had gulped N1.43 trillion, a jump from N1.192 that was incurred in 2020. Nigeria's minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed had in 2022 revealed that only N3.3 billion was budgeted for fuel subsidy in the 2023 budget. Our presidential candidates have given their thoughts on the matter.

Obi: To help reduce the importation of refined product, Obi's plan is to incentivise the mid stream segment of the petroleum sector. This he will do by encouraging private-owned small and medium-scale refineries or modular refineries.

Tinubu: His plan is to gradually phase out the fuel subsidy yet maintain the underlying social contract between the government and the people. Also, Tinubu plans to use funds that would have been used for subsidy for targeted infrastructural and social welfare programs..

Atiku: He plans to immediately review government spending on PMS subsidies to free up fiscal resources for the government.

Education

Nigeria has had to deal with a failing standard of education for so many years. Strikes by the Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU) has become a frequent occurrence, affecting the studies of students in tertiary institutions. So many Nigerian students taken the option of going abroad to study in foreign universities at very high costs. It would be interesting to see a new and better direction when a new president comes in.

Obi: The former Anambra State governor plans to create impactful educational policies and address the funding of UBEC and TETFUND. Also, through the Ministry of Education, he plans to work out a Public-Private model that involves private corporation assuming funding and managerial responsibilities in a specially restructure taxation plan..

Tinubu: The candidate plans to restructure and improve education in the country through educational infrastructure. Also, improve tertiary education through student loans and special education funds.

Atiku: His plan includes the provision of affordable and approachable quality education up to the secondary level. Also, plans to commit at least 25 percent of the annual budget to education.

Healthcare provision

The Nigerian healthcare system is poorly developed and underfunded. Healthcare workers are grossly underpaid. While the country's health sector suffers from acute underfunding, the leaders fly abroad to get medical care denied fellow Nigerians. According to Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), every year, Nigeria loses at least $1.5 billion to medical tourism. Medical professionals are in short supply due to massive migration to overseas countries for greener pastures and better pay. How will our candidates solve the problems in the healthcare sector?

Obi: The Labour Party flagbearer plans to commit at least 15% of Nigeria's annual budget to the healthcare sector.He plans to also stop medical tourism and encourage public-private financing of the healthcare sector. In addition, his government will provide cover for the 133 million poorest Nigerians, especially women, children, the elderly and people living with disabilities.

Tinubu: His plan is to improve healthcare through, healthcare sector governance and leadership, equity and quality primary and secondary healthcare, preventive care, health financing and National Health Insurance, caring for healthcare workers and job creation, the next public health emergency, domestic research, and Mental Health and Drug Abuse.

Atiku: He plans for the healthcare sector are hinged on seven pillars which are; Undertake administrative reforms, facilitate universal health coverage, expand access to primary healthcare, improve care and clinical governance, unlock market potential of the healthcare sector, healthcare delivery initiative, and increasing the number of professionals in the Health sector.

