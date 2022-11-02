Naira has fallen to N900 t0 dollar at the black market as Nigerians rush to offload their naira

Investigation shows that the local currency plummeted on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

It is believed that there is panic among Nigerians as CBN deadline to dispose of old notes draws to a close

Nigerians' rush to stack up dollars has further crashed the naira to an all-time low of N900 to a dollar.

Checks by Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, show that unofficial parallel market operators sold the naira for N900 to a dollar and N950 to a pound.'

Naira falls to N900 to a dollar Credit: Boy_Anupong

Source: Getty Images

Operators lament glut of naira

Operators at the Allen Avenue and Ogba axis said there is a glut of the local currency at the market as Nigerians move to dispose of their naira in exchange for hard currencies to circumvent the CBN deadline of January 31, 2023, for the cessation of the circulation of notes.

The spike in the pursuit of dollars is largely caused panic among Nigerians who do not want to be caught off guard by the apex bank's deadline.

The certainty that the CBN is redesigning the naira notes drives a frantic chase of the dollar and other foreign currencies.

Experts blame hoarders

Nigerians now prefer to hoard dollars instead of the naira, says Emeka Okoroanyanwu, Business Editor of the Nigerian Xpress.

Okoroanyanw stated that because of the rate the local currency crashes, Nigeria feels it's useless saving their monies in naira.

"I don't see the naira regaining any moment soon. The best it can do is N500 to dollar but Nigerians should brace for N1,000 by December," he said.

Also, most people believe that many who hoarded the naira have emptied their vaults at the black markets due to fear of being caught by anti-graft agencies if they lodged them in the bank.

Source: Legit.ng