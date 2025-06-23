As food prices continue to strain household budgets across Nigeria, a notable shift is occurring in the rice market. Local rice brands, once considered less refined, are now gaining widespread acceptance, not just for their improved quality, but for their increasingly affordable prices.

Amidst inflation and supply challenges, the cost of some top-tier Nigerian rice brands has dropped significantly, offering consumers more value for their money.

These reductions signal a positive trend in local agriculture, driven by improved processing technologies and increased investment in domestic production.

After conducting a random market survey, Legit.ng highlights the top local rice brands that offer the best value for money, considering both price and quality.

1. Brand: FARO Rice

Average price: N40,000

Developed through the collaboration of the Africa Rice Centre and Nigeria’s National Cereals Research Institute (NCRI), FARO rice, particularly varieties 66 and 67, is built to thrive during Nigeria’s rainy season.

Sold under various local labels in multiple states, FARO rice consistently impresses with its cooking performance—it yields fluffy, slightly aromatic grains that absorb and retain flavour beautifully.

As of today, a 50kg bag of FARO rice costs an average price of N40,000, making it an affordable yet quality-focused choice for households across Nigeria.

2. Brand: Adani Rice

Average price: N42,000

Grown in the expansive rice fields of Uzo-Uwani, Enugu State, Adani rice—locally known as Adarice—has become a household staple across South-Eastern Nigeria.

This variety is cultivated by local smallholder farmers and processed with semi-modern methods that retain its natural texture and flavour.

Known for its fluffy consistency and subtle aroma, Adani rice is a reliable choice for everyday meals.

Today, a 50kg bag of Adani rice is available for the average price of N42,000, offering a budget-friendly option for families seeking good quality at an affordable price.

3. Brand: Abakaliki Rice

Average price: N58,000

Abakaliki rice, once considered a basic option for local events, has evolved into a premium staple in Nigerian households.

Thanks to modern processing methods, including the use of advanced de-stoning machines, the rice is now free from the impurities that once tarnished its image.

Currently, a 50kg bag of Abakaliki rice sells for an average price of N58,000, making it a competitive and high-quality option in today’s rice market.

4. Brand: Mama’s Pride Rice

Average price: N62,000

Mama’s Pride, produced by Olam Agri Holdings, stands out as a stone-free parboiled rice with top-tier processing standards.

With operations spanning a 13,500-hectare farm and a modern mill employing more than 2,000 staff, this brand embodies Nigeria’s push toward agricultural self-sufficiency.

Today, a 50 kg bag of Mama’s Pride Rice is averagely priced at N62,000, offering a strong combination of quality, consistency, and community support.

5. Brand: Big Bull Rice

Average price: N67,000

Originating from Kebbi State in 2017, Big Bull Rice has swiftly claimed its spot as one of Nigeria’s top-tier rice brands.

Its rise isn't just due to slick branding; this rice is known for its impeccable appearance and high-quality kernels, processed with advanced milling machines to ensure every grain is stone-free and perfectly polished.

It’s a wholesome choice, packed with B-vitamins, iron, fibre, and protein, plus it offers a low glycemic index, making it ideal for those managing their blood sugar or pursuing a healthier lifestyle.

Current market data indicates that the average price of a 50kg bag of Big Bull Rice is N67,000, reflecting both its premium quality and growing popularity nationwide.

6. Brand: Royal Stallion Rice

Average price: N67,000

Royal Stallion Rice, produced by Popular Farms & Mills Ltd. under the Stallion Group, remains one of the most sought-after brands in Nigerian markets.

Its popularity isn’t just due to brand recognition—it delivers consistent quality that urban buyers and retailers trust.

With a large-scale mill in Kano and a production capacity of 430,000 metric tonnes annually, the Stallion Group plays a major role in reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported rice.

Currently, a 50kg bag of Royal Stallion Rice is sold for an average price of N67,000, offering dependable quality at a competitive price in today’s market.

Nigeria faces N1.43 trillion rice shortage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria faced a possibility of a significant rice shortage, with an estimated value of N1.43 trillion due to reduced production levels.

According to the report, local rice production in Nigeria is expected to fall short, with milled rice output projected to drop from 5.60 million tonnes to 8.30 million tonnes for paddy rice.

This decline in production could further exacerbate the nation’s rice supply challenges, putting pressure on both domestic and imported rice prices.

